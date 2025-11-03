Hate Windows 11? Just make sure you aren't falling for fake download sites hosting upgrade dodgy bypass tools

Tools for migrating to Windows 11 are being spoofed, experts warned

The fake Flyoobe software could be hiding dangerous malware

Developers warn to only download directly from the official GitHub release

As everyone knows by now, Windows 10 has reached its end-of-life (EOL), which can be a fairly stressful process for IT teams managing the move, or for everyday users baffled by the sudden change in appearance.

A number of software tools have emerged promising to ease the transition - or help you secure your software if you are choosing not to migrate just yet - but be cautious when using these, as they might not be all they seem.

One of these is Flyoobe, successor to Flyby11 - a legitimate tool that can assist by enabling safe upgrades to Windows 11 on unsupported hardware - bypassing the system requirements to enable a smooth setup. However its developer has now warned a malicious copy of the software might be circulating, catching out unsuspecting users.

Skip the fluff, remove the junk

In a security alert on GitHub, developers explain that the copy may contain malware or a tweaked version of the software - so make sure you only download directly from GitHub release, as this copy could be dangerous.

The tool aims to deliver a ‘complete and customizable Out-Of-Box Experience’ making Windows 11 more accessible for those without the most up to date hardware. Compatibility checks usually complicate the migration process with unsupported systems, so to bypass these, Flyoobe needs system-level access.

Systems-level access is a gold mine for attackers, as they can use it as a foothold to gain access to networks or other devices, building backdoors to maintain access - so fake software with these permissions is even more dangerous than usual.

Downloading anything from an unverified source is a huge risk. Recent research discovered thousands of web pages abused by hackers to spread malware - and that's just from one campaign.

If you’ve missed the deadline but still need to safely and smoothly migrate from Windows 10 to Windows 11, we’ve outlined a few tricks to help you on your way.

Via: Tom’s Hardware