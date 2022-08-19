How to watch House of the Dragon online: stream the Game of Thrones prequel in India

No queen has ever sat atop the Iron Throne, but when King Viserys I Targaryen names Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, his first-born child, as his heir, the Houses Stark, Velaryon and Baratheon unite behind the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms' decision. However, when Viserys' younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, disputes the ruling and the King bungles his opportunity to make his word final, any chance of a peaceful succession goes up in flames. War is afoot, and you can read on to find out how to watch House of the Dragon online wherever you are in the world.

Watch House of the Dragon online Premiere: Sunday, August 21 New episodes: every Monday at 6.30 am on Disney+ Hotstar Cast: Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans Streaming options: Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab)

Family feuds tend to get more than a little heated when the Targaryens are involved. Being named Viserys' successor at such a young age means Princess Rhaenyra never had an opportunity to stake her claim to the Iron Throne, the most dangerous seat in the realm, and surely the least comfortable.

But in spite of the grand status of her uncle, a dragonrider and the most fearsome warrior in Westeros, she's determined to take back what she believes to be rightfully hers, no matter the price.

This being the brainchild of George R.R. Martin, the main players change faster than you can say in "Dance of the Dragons", especially with the calculating Alicent Hightower and master puppeteer Eve Best corroding old alliances and forging new ones in those shadowy corners of the halls of power.

Brace yourself for a blitz of betrayal, bloodshed, and bleach blonde hair. Here's how to House of the Dragon online where you are.

Need a refresher? Where to watch Game of Thrones online

All dates India

Episode 1: Monday, August 22

Monday, August 22 Episode 2: Monday, August 29

Monday, August 29 Episode 3: Monday, September 5

Monday, September 5 Episode 4: Monday, September 12

Monday, September 12 Episode 5: Monday, September 19

Monday, September 19 Episode 6: Monday, September 26

Monday, September 26 Episode 7: Monday, October 3

Monday, October 3 Episode 8: Monday, October 10

Monday, October 10 Episode 9: Monday, October 17

Monday, October 17 Episode 10: Monday, October 24

How to watch House of the Dragon online in India?

(opens in new tab) House of the Dragon premieres on Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) on Monday, August 22 at 6 AM IST, with new episodes airing at the same slot weekly. Disney+ Hotstar price starts at Rs. 49 per month for the mobile plan. There is also 3 months plan for Rs. 149, 6 months plan for Rs. 199 and 12 months for Rs. 499. But the mobile plan only works on mobile, and you would require Super or Premium plans to stream on TV or laptop (opens in new tab). Disney+ Hotstar Super plan costs Rs. 899 per year. It does not come with a monthly subscription plan. While the Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan comes with either a monthly or yearly subscription, with a monthly plan priced at Rs. 299 per month and a yearly plan priced at Rs. 1,499 per month.



What else can I watch on Disney plus Hotstar?

Disney plus Hotstar is the home of Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

You'll get access to Marvel shows like Daredevil, She-Hulk, and Ms Marvel. And also the huge backlog of Marvel movies like Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No way home, Avengers: End Game, Avengers: Infinity War and more.

Not just that, you'll get the full Star Wars franchise shows and movies, Pixar movies, Disney movies and National Geographic shows.

Devices compatible with Disney plus Hotstar include iPhone and Android devices, Apple TVs, Samsung TVs, LG TVs, Firestick, Fire TV, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

House of the Dragon trailer

House of the Dragon cast

King Viserys I Targaryen: Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock Prince Daemon Targaryen: Matt Smith

Matt Smith Lady Alicent Hightower: Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke Young Alicent Hightower: Emily Carey

Emily Carey Ser Otto Hightower: Rhys Ifans

House of the Dragon: when is it set?

Winter is some way off in House of the Dragon, which chronicles events that take place 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen's rise to power in Game of Thrones.

This is a time of peace in the Seven Kingdoms, under the rule of King Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth Targaryen to ascend to the Iron Throne.

However, though the Targaryens are powerful, their bloodline is vulnerable, and Viserys' ill-judged efforts to please everybody close to him are set to backfire spectacularly.