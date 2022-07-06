How to watch Big Brother 24 online: stream BB USA 2022 from anywhere

A bumper prize of $750,000 is up for grabs this year as a new set of housemates enter the house for season 24 of Big Brother USA. This year's edition of the show is set for a relatively short run of just 82 days, but CBS promise that it won't be scrimping on the show's trademark tasks and super tense evictions. Get all the information on how to watch Big Brother 24 in 2022, with the option to make the most of a Paramount Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) if you're a new customer.

At the time of writing, the new housemates have yet to be revealed along with what the new house will be like. We can, however take a guess at the latter, with promo art for the new season showing the show's logo surrounded by palm trees, a pool and some fun inflatables that suggest summer vibes are set to be a theme for season 24.

Missing from the last two seasons of Big Brother USA thanks to Covid-19, the great news is that it also looks like live audiences are set to return for eviction shows.

Julie Chen Moonves is also back to host matters, with the show kicking off with a 90-minute live move-in premiere.

Expect twists, along with the usual drama that comes with throwing a group of complete strangers together to live under the same roof. We've got all the information on how to watch Big Brother 24 online where you are below.

How to watch Big Brother 24 online: stream BB 2022 online in the US for FREE

How to watch Big Brother online from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Big Brother 24 in the US, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the housemates' stay in the Big Brother house, you won't be able to watch Big Brother 24 from abroad.

Don't allow geo-restrictions to get in your way, which can prevent access from certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN service. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Big Brother 24 from anywhere

How to watch Big Brother 24: stream 2022 season online in Canada

(opens in new tab) If you live in Canada and have cable, Global TV (opens in new tab) airs new episodes of Big Brother 24 at the same time as the US, with Big Brother going live at 8pm ET/PT every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday night (subject to scheduling changes). You can also get access to Global's online streaming service (opens in new tab) for free if you enter your TV service provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free forthe first seven days after being broadcast.

How to watch Big Brother 243 in the UK, Australia and beyond

Sadly, Big Brother fans based in the UK and Australia aren't invited to this party in the USA - at least not yet.

There's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like BB24 in these countries, either live or on demand, at present.

However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you can watch Big Brother 24, can still catch all of the latest BB All drama. Just grab yourself a top VPN (opens in new tab) and watch the streaming service you normally use back home.