Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale: Best deals below Rs. 1,000

Indian e-commerce portal Flipkart has announced the Grand Gadget Days Sale, offering discounts across a range of products including power banks, bluetooth speakers, fitness bands and more. Additionally, Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders will get an additional discount of 5%.

The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days sale has already begun and will end on April 26. In this post, we have listed some of the best devices available under Rs. 1,000.

Buy Xiaomi Mi 3C/R3L Router @ Rs. 999 on Flipkart The Xiaomi Mi 3C/R3L Router is currently available for Rs. 999, after a discount of Rs. 200. It comes with 4 external antennas and a maximum speed of 300 Mbps. Xiaomi also has a Mi WiFi companion app, allowing users to control the router using their phone.

Buy JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card @ Rs. 949 on Flipkart The JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Card is a portable hotspot from Reliance Jio. It has a maximum speed of 150 Mbps and microSD card support up to 64GB. The JioFi can only be used with Reliance Jio SIM cards and comes with call support for Android devices. The JioFi JMR815 is currently available for Rs. 949, down from its regular price of Rs. 2,499.

Buy Portronics Cubix BT 2W Portable Speaker @ Rs. 899 on Flipkart The Portronics Cubix Bluetooth speaker is currently available for Rs. 899, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,499. It comes with an output of 2W and is powered by a 1,200mAh battery. It has a built-in FM Radio and comes with Bluetooth support.

Buy Syska 10000mAh Power Bank @ Rs. 899 on Flipkart The Syska 10,000mAh Power bank is currently available for Rs. 899, after a discount of Rs. 901. As the name suggests, the power bank comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh. It has an input capacity of 5V/2A and an output capacity of 5V/2.1A.

Buy Ambrane 8000mAh Power Bank @ Rs. 699 on Flipkart The Ambrane 8,000mAh power bank is currently available for Rs. 699, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,699. It comes with a capacity of 8,000mAh, input capacity of 5V/2A and an output capacity of 5V/2A.