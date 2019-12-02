The best Cyber Monday deals 2019

The Cyber Monday deals are well underway - we're seeing a number of new price drops already that are worth your time, so the rumors that Cyber Monday could be a 'big one' seem true.

Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more have all gone hard in this 'round two' of the sales period - we've listed their best deals below if you're looking to grab a bargain from a specific retailer.

As ever, electronics is dominating the list of things to buy, but some other options are appearing - Cyber Monday toy deals are pretty sweet, for instance. You can also grab a Nintendo Switch or PS4 deal - with Cyber Monday 2019 currently living up to its billing.

Which Cyber Monday deals are we most excited about? The $229 iPad offer is at an absolutely jaw-dropping price, and a Withings smart scale for just $50 is a perfectly-priced guilt trip after a weekend of turkey eating. But enough appetite-whetting - on to the deals!

The best Cyber Monday deals

The best current Cyber Monday deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Firstly, you can get this cheaper at Target ($230) if you're willing to go instore. But if you want the best online deal, that's currently at Walmart (for the Space Gray version only - don't worry, that's a lovely color).View Deal

Hulu for $1.99/month: $5.99 now just $1.99/month at Hulu

Note: you won't be able to get this deal when Cyber Monday begins, as it's set to end this wieekend. It's the best deal for streaming, too, costing $2 a month instead of the usual $6 for almost all of 2020.

Expires December 2 at 11:59 PSTView Deal

Withings Body+ Composition Wi-Fi Scale: $99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Our top-rated smart scale didn't simple get a price cut, it's half off for Cyber Monday. This is the one to buy if you want to track your weight in 2020 and keep tabs on your fitness goals. View Deal

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. The inclusion of the games is subtle. Add them to your cart, check your basket and you'll see the games included. View Deal

Surface Go | 64GB: $399 $299 at Microsoft.com

Save $100 on the portable Surface Go tablet, at just $199 for the 64GB storage and 4GB RAM model. Pen and Type Cover sold separately.View Deal

Pokémon Sword or Shield | Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $47.99 at eBay

Pick either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, and save $12 at eBay. Usually these newly released games would set you back roughly $60 but you can pick one up for less than $50 in this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399 $189 at Walmart

This is one of the most affordable 4K TV deals we've ever seen, with the 50-inch model for under $200. One way you're saving this much is by skipping smart TV features, so if you want to stream content easily, you'll want to pair it with an external device like a Chromecast, Fire TV, or Apple TV.

EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Tile Sticker 4-Pack, Tile Premium, Google Nest Mini: $89.98 $74.98 at Tile

Get a four pack of Tile Stickers, plus a year of Tile Premium and a free Google Nest Mini with this exclusive deal. Perfect for anyone who is always misplacing their stuff.

HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop: $1,299.99 $449.99 at HP

This is an incredible deal on a decent everyday laptop, knocking $800 off the original asking price. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 15.6in touch display. Note that this display is just 1366 x 768, though.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249 $199 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $369 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | $69 $49.99 at Walmart

Discover a new Star Wars story set in the aftermath of Episode III's Jedi Purge, when an outcast Jedi rises from hiding to take on the new Empire. The game includes bonus in-game items exclusive to Walmart, and the $20 off discount lasts until December 6.View Deal

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Cyber Monday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access. If you want to take advantage of the cheap Xbox One games of 2020 you'll want to invest in this slightly more expensive model.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $49 $22 at Amazon

All of the Amazon devices are on sale at the moment, and the Echo Dot remains a favorite for us at just $22. It's the easiest way to get Alexa into your home and get a fairly good sound out of such a small speaker.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69 $49.95 at Amazon

This is simply a fun one at a more reasonable price: a color instant camera that comes in either Ice Blue or Flamingo Pink. Note: this is the bundle without a mini film pack, but remains a good value for beginners and for parties when you want instant photos.View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save a very tempting $200 off the price of this year's MacBook Air. If you want the latest version of Apple's thin and light laptop, this is a top choice that knocks the price down to just $900.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

This camera is at such a good price now ahead of Cyber Monday, we're actually buying it. It's cheaper and lightweight, yet comes with the bells and whistles we need, like a fully articulating screen and an EVF.View Deal

Philips Sonicare Essence $49 $19 on Amazon

This fantastic Cyber Monday deal knocks $30 off the Philips Sonicare Essence, an electric toothbrush that lasts two weeks between recharges and claims to remove twice the plaque of manual toothbrushing.

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Looking to buy from the biggest online retailer? Here's our selection of the best deals on offer - or you can shop Amazon's entire Cyber Monday deals section.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Cyber Monday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Sonos (save 20% on select speakers):$299 – $599 at Amazon

Premium connected speakers at attainable prices for Cyber Monday, Amazon is knocking as much as 20% off the Sonos range for the holiday sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart has gone big on Cyber Monday, unleashing a wave of new deals that weren't there earlier in the sales period - these are the top deals, but you can see all of Walmart's choices listed on its site.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $478 $279.99 at Walmart

Save $198 on the Vizio 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. An excellent price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the D-Series UHD TV allows you to stream your favorite shows from apps directly on the TV.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System: $449 $229 at Walmart

You can save $240 on the powerful Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaner. Designed for pets, the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum includes a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning and includes a compatible app for scheduled cleanings.

Nintendo Switch + 128GB microSD card: $324 $299 at Walmart

Walmart wants to give you a boost for your gaming this Cyber Monday. It's including a 128GB microSD card and a bonus Ematic Wireless Controller with the Nintendo Switch, so you can start building up your game library with plenty of room to store different games right on your Switch.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy has been pumelling the Cyber Monday sales, and has some interesting offers in the mix - our top choices below, or head directly to the full listings yourself.

iPhone 11 64GB $699 $125 at Best Buy (after trade-in)

Pick up the new iPhone 11 for far less with this Best Buy deal: start with $150 off and trade in your older iPhone to snag up to an additional $425 off for a grand total of $575 in potential savings. You'll have to sign up with Sprint or AT&T for this deal.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $329.99. A fantastic price for a mid-size feature-rich TV that also includes smart capabilities.

Playstation VR | Blood & Truth/Everybody's Golf: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This deal will get you a PlayStation VR setup, including the Move motion controllers. It'll also get you a copy of Everybody's Golf VR for some casual fun, and Blood & Truth for more intense VR gaming.

LG OLED B9 65": $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're itching to upgrade your TV to a 65-inch one, then LG's 65-inch 4K smart OLED TV is an excellent choice. It boasts a native 4K resolution for ultra-sharp viewing, as well as an intelligent processor to further improve image quality. Since it is a smart TV, you can also play shows and movies via voice commands.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $549.99 $399.99 at BestBuy

Apple AirPods deals

(KEEP CHECKING STOCK) Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129.99 at Walmart

These keep going in and out of stock. As of the last update to this page, there were only seven left in stock, according to Walmart. That means they're going fast for the second-gen AirPods.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Best Buy

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Cyber Monday discount offers a savings of $35. That's a rare Apple deal - and we don't see it getting cheaper.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones' have been going in and out of stock, so just keep an eye.

Headphones deals

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $279 $179 on Amazon

Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones have up to 15 hours play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery.

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

You can save $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Cyber Monday deal. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

JLab Audio - JBuds: $49 $29 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $334 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $264 at Walmart

Walmart has a slight discount on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

PS4 Pro bundle | $399.99 $299 at Walmart

This is the one to get at the same price (and sans the game) if you can't find the CoD bundled version in stock. It's still an amazing deal.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 now $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but that's exactly the Cyber Monday deal today. It provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection on PS4.

Xbox Live Gold - 1 month: $10 $1 at Microsoft

This discount cuts 90% off the usual price for one month of Xbox Live Gold. You can also save on 3-month and 12-month subscriptions to the service, but they don't have the same 90% discount.

Xbox One deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure. That said, if you're on the fence about disc-less gaming, we'd recommend going with the Xbox One S bundle below for more value.

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $189 at B&H

B&H has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 down to $189 during its Cyber Monday sale. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

You can save over $150 on the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity at Walmart. The smartwatch comes in a silver aluminum case and a white sport band and includes LTE connectivity which allows you to stay connected even when your iPhone isn't nearby.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Versa smartwatch: $199 $142 at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $142. The swim-proof Versa tracks 15+ workouts, calories burned, and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $199.95 $148.99 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $148.99. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist.

Garmin watches and GPS trackers: Save up to 25% at Amazon

Whether you're after a top running watch, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, or a satellite comms unit like the Garmin GPSMAP 661 GPS, Amazon's sale is knocking up to 25% off a wide range of Garmin product.

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

iPad and tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $149. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and provides 13 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $349 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the 6th generation Apple iPad at Walmart. The 9.7-inch silver tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

TV deals

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Televisions with 1080p a rarity for Cyber Monday, at least when it comes to balancing a good price with a quality picture and ease-of-use. This TCL TV with Roku built-in is one such gem of a deal.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K QLED with Dolby Vision HDR Roku TV: $1099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Truely, the 6-Series is the TCL 4K television you really want, and at $800, that's a fantastic deal for any 65-inch set. This one happens to be a QLED and use Roku as its easy menu system.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Toshiba Fire TV in 3 sizes: Up to 30% off at Amazon

There are three different sizes to the Toshiba 4K TV line the Amazon Fire TV interface built-in. All are cheap, yet offer HDR starting at $229 for the 43-inch and going up in price and size.View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV: $548 $488 at Walmart

Get the Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $488 at Walmart. The Android smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in which allows you to control your TV and other compatible devices using your voice.

Amazon devices deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Kindle (2019) with $5 Credit: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is helping out all the bibliophiles out there reach their 2020 reading goals with this deal on the All-New Kindle that not only reduces the sticker price of the eReader by $30, but also comes with a $5 credit as well. It's a win-win.View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $30 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

Amazon Echo Sub: $129 $109.99 at Amazon

For folks who want to add a little more oomph to their favorite music, the Amazon Echo Sub is a perfect addition to your AV setup. The Echo Sub is compatible with most new Echo speakers and features 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: $149 $79 at Walmart

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Appliances deals

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $149 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Cyber Monday, you can get this smart home security system for just $149.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Robot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a nice discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

Bella Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Prepare your tasty fried foods with less oil with the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer that's currently 50% off at Best Buy. The six-quart air fryer features an easy touch digital touchscreen and is dishwasher safe for a quick and easy cleanup.

Laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 $849 at Walmart

This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage. View Deal

Surface Go | 128GB: $599 $399 at Microsoft.com

Bigger specs mean bigger discounts, with a $200 saving on the 128GB model of the Surface Go tablet. Pen and Type Cover sold separately.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | i3 | 128GB: $879 $599 at Microsoft.com

This deal will let you get the new Surface Pro 7 at a big discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also includes a Surface Type Cover, so you'll get the complete laptop experience at this price.

Surface Pro 7 | i5 | 256GB: $1,329 $999 at Microsoft.com

This deal will let you get the new Surface Pro 7 at a big discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also includes a Surface Type Cover, so you'll get the complete laptop experience at this price.

Apple MacBook Air (2017): $999 $787.99 at Walmart

This deal on the original-design MacBook Air gets you the standard 5th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive behind a 900p display for $200 off list price.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,349.99 at Amazon

PC components deals

XPG Gammix D30 | 16GB 3,000MHz: $79 $49.99 at Newegg

This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM might not be the most beautiful on the market, but at just $49 at Newegg ahead of Cyber Monday, it's absolutely worth it. And with that 3,000MHz clock speed, it's nice and speedy, too.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $349 $169 at Walmart

Here's a rather sizable monitor with an 1800R screen curvature for extra immersion in your games and movies. Just know that it's a 1080p display running at 60Hz refresh rate, which is basic but not bad at all for a whopping $170 off list price.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

Home audio deals

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker: $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

Sony STR-DH790: $378 $198 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a A/V receiver, you probably already know they can get super expensive. However, ahead of Cyber Monday you can pick up this Sony STR-DH790 for a whopping 48% off.

Phones deals

iPhone 11, 64GB | Receive a $300 in eGift Cards with activation

Walmart is offering a $300 eGift Card with your purchase of the all-new Apple iPhone 11. You must activate your phone on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon plan and you'll receive the Walmart gift card via ema­­il within 24 hours of phone activation.

iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB | Receive a $300 eGift Card with activation

Get a $300 in eGift Card from Walmart with your purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, gray or midnight green.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $ 749 $189 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

DNA deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Cameras

Nikon Z6: $1996.95 $1696.95 at B&H Photo Video

This is an excellent discount on our current favorite camera in the world. The bundle includes an FTZ adaptor, which lets you use your existing F-mount lenses with the Z6, plus a 32GB Sony XQD card and a water-repellant Ruggard Hunter 25 Holster Bag.

Electric toothbrushes

AIEX Sonic Electric Toothbrush $19.99 $11.99 on Amazon

If you want to up your oral hygiene at an affordable rate, pick up this AIEX Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which is $8 off for a 40% discount this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush $49 $29 on Amazon

If you're keen to upgrade your oral hygiene, this Oral-B Black Pro 1000 toothbrush is $20 off in anticipation of Cyber Monday, or 40% off. Oscillate, pulsate, and get clean!View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 $69 $29 on Amazon

If you're looking to improve your brushing, this Philips Sonicaire ProtectiveClean 4100 can be yours for $40 off or a 57% discount this Cyber Monday. The electric toothbrush claims to remove seven times more plaque than manually brushing and comes with a two-minute timer (the supposedly optimal brushing session length). View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 $89 $69 on Amazon

If you're looking for a more luxe electric toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 offers extras like a two-minute timer (for the supposedly ideal session time) and a pressure sensor that pulses when you're pressing too hard. Get it for $20 off or 22% off with this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Hoverboards and scooters

Onewheel Pint: $950 $875 at OneWheel

If you're looking to cruise, this deal on the Onewheel pint makes it a lot more affordable. This motor-powered board can go up to 16mph and travel up to 8 miles on a charge, and it can even handle hills.

Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter: $298 $244 at Amazon

This deal makes it a bit easier to snag a hoverboard this winter. You'll save $53 on this model, which has a top speed of 6mph and can cruise for nearly two hours on a charge.

Swagtron T1 Hoverboard Pro: $280 $249 at Swagtron

This hoverboard from Swagtron gets a little bit cheaper with this early Cyber Monday deal. It features a 250-watt motor that can hit 8mph and travel 11 miles on a charge. It can support riders up to 220 pounds.

Fluxx FX3 LED Hoverboard: $199 $98 at Walmart

This deal cuts over 50% off on this Fluxx hoverboard, making it incredibly affordable if you want to score an early holiday gift. The board has enough power to hit 7mph, and has enough battery life to travel 4 miles.View Deal

Razor E100 Glow electric scooter $169 $129 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable kid-friendly electric scooter, the Razor E100 Glow is a good choice: a steel-framed scooter with pneumatic front tire and up to 40 minutes of cruising time, all for around $40 off (or a 24% discount).View Deal

Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter $579 $320 on Amazon

If you're looking for easy, seated motorized travel, the Razor EcoSmart Metro is for you - and this $259 off deal is an incredible bargain. The sit-down scooter is a step up from the regular standing scooters in a few ways, including a bigger 500-watt motor, 16-inch pneumatic tires and a detachable luggage rack behind the seat.View Deal

Macwheel electric scooter $399 $345 on Amazon

If you want a more robust stand-up scooter option, the Macwheel electric scooter is a good pick with this $54 off Cyber Monday deal. The 270Wh battery will last for 18.6 miles of travel and recharges in 4 hours - perfect for citygoing part-timers.View Deal

Lego deals

Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter: $63.99 $49.99 at Target

Pick up this classic Star Wars icon with a new low price this Cyber Monday thanks to Target's sales. It comes with Luke, R2D2, and two other Rebel figures (and the X-Wing itself, obviously).

View Deal

Lego Marvel Avengers Thanos: Ultimate Battle: $69.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Relive the climax of Avengers Endgame with this Lego set, discounted on Amazon by 40%. That's quite a big discount compared to the relatively minor discount we're seeing on other Lego sets this Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Lego City Heavy Cargo Transport: $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon

There are discounts on non-Disney Lego sets too, like this 37% price cut on a cargo transport truck. It comes with a few different mini-figures and two vehicles.

Lego Friends Heartlake City Resort: $99.99 $69.99 at Walmart

You can save a substantial $30 off this Lego Friends set, which is one of the biggest sets on sale. It comes with loads of figures, features and details, perfect for an engaging build.

The Lego Movie 2 Emmet's Dream House: $69.99 $34.99 at Target

Get yourself a set based on the second Lego movie with this deal, that cuts half the asking price off main character Emmet's house. You can also re-arrange the bricks to turn the house into a rocket, for reasons that would totally spoil the movie.

Toy deals

Snap Circuits Electronics Exploration Kit: $95.99 $52.79 at Amazon

If you want your kid to learn how electronics systems work (or just want to learn yourself), this kit will help, and at 45% off, you're teaching them about good finances too.

National Geographic student microscope: $69.99 $59.95 at Amazon

Microscopes are great for getting your kid into science, and this deal cuts $10 off the price of an official National Geographic one. There are no gems or dead insects included though.

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit: $99.95 $62.79 at Amazon

If you want to teach someone coding, especially someone who likes Star Wars, this is the perfect kit for you. It lets you build an R2D2-like droid, then programme it with basic functions and loops.

RC Buggy Car Toy: $55.99 $19.99 at Walmart

This is a significant price cut on an RC buggy, knocking 60% off the asking price. If you've been looking for a remote-controlled car for your kid (and, most likely, yourself too), this is what you need.

Mini Orion Camera Drone: $79.99 $24.99 at Walmart

Drones can sometimes be rather expensive, but this price cut on a Mini Orion camera drone changes that. Sure, you're not going to get the image of something like the DJI Mavic, but thanks to Walmart's deal this is an affordable alternative.

Software and other online services

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Great news! You can currently score a huge discount off our #1 rated antivirus. It's a special software treat for TechRadar readers. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

Forthcoming Cyber Monday deals

Below are deals we're expecting to see go live on December 2 for Cyber Monday. Be sure to check back then for more deals as well as the below going live on the respective retailers.

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $129 $59 at Best Buy

If you've been waiting to get a Keurig coffee maker, now's your chance. This deal cuts a massive chunk the price off, and you can choose from a variety of colors.

Insignia 8-quart pressure cooker: $119 $39 at Best Buy

This pressure cooker just got incredibly affordable after this price cut. It can fit up to eight quarts of food, and has 12 preset cooking functions to simply the cooking process.

iPad Pro: $799 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a special discount for My Best Buy members. While everyone else can save a little bit on the iPad Pro, members can save a massive $200.

TCL 4-Series 75-inch 4K TV: $899 $599 at Best Buy

If you've got a lot of space to fill with TV, then this deal is a big winner. It will save you $300 off a 75-inch 4K TV from TCL. The model runs on Roku TV, so you'll have easy access to your favorite streaming apps.

Asus TUF FX505 Ryzen 7 gaming laptop: $999 $649 at Best Buy

This deal on the Asus RUF FX505 is an insane price for a gaming laptop. You'll get a 15.6-inch display running at 120Hz, and the system is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

