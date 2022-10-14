Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Wolves welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux on Saturday afternoon for a Midlands derby that could have huge implications come the end of the season. Both of these sides find themselves at the wrong end of the table and a win for either could kickstart their season. Read on to find out how to watch a Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream online no matter where you are.

Having sacked their manager last week, the post-Lage era began at Wolves with a fifth defeat of the season. The West Midlanders have scored just three Premier League goals all campaign so far, with a much-changed Chelsea side putting that many past José Sá in just 90 minutes last weekend. Wolves have now lost three in a row and will be hoping to stop the rot against a team in equally wretched form.

Nottingham Forest had lost five in a row before Monday night, when they managed to secure a much-needed point at home to Aston Villa. That was enough to lift them off the foot of the Premier League table, but, like Wolves, they've still only managed to win once so far this season. Both sides will see this game as an opportunity to double their tally.

Follow our guide to get a Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but, like this one, some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead. How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Wolves vs Nottingham Forest in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Wolves vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the UK?

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport, Sling or FuboTV. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're an Optus subscriber outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage while abroad in another country.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: live stream Premier League online in India