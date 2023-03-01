Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch the FA Cup 5th round free online

Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream

You can watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream on ESPN Plus. Football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 1 or via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Paramount Plus in Australia. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wednesday, March 1, 7.55pm GMT / 2.55pm ET / 1.25am IST / 6.55am AEDT TV channel: BBC One (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Sony Ten 1 (IN) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Sheffield United vs Tottenham: match preview

If Sheffield United are a team that's going places, Tottenham are one that huffs and puffs but never really seems to get anywhere. It's why this clash immediately captured the imagination as the potential tie of the FA Cup fifth round, one that looks ripe for an upset.

The Blades may be a division below Spurs in the football pyramid, but it's unlikely to feel that way at a packed-out Bramall Lane that rarely gives visitors an inch. Second in the Championship and likely to be plying their trade in the Premier League next season, Paul Heckingbottom's men don't exactly need a deep cup run, though it's landmark results on occasions like these, featuring big names like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, that tend to linger in fans' memories.

A momentum boost may come in handy too. United rebounded from back-to-back defeats to promotion-chasing rivals by securing a hard-fought victory over Watford at the weekend, though it came courtesy of an own goal. It's been a challenging period for the team, and a distraction could be just the ticket.

With Antonio Conte expected to resume his usual duties again at some point this week, it isn't yet clear if assistant manager Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team in South Yorkshire, and it's fair to say that Tottenham's form has reflected the uncertain situation in their dugout.

They swatted Preston aside in the previous round, but since then they’ve been up and down and down and up, capable of beating Man City one week and losing heavily to Leicester the next. Which version will turn up at Bramall Lane is anybody's guess.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the FA Cup for FREE in the UK.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Sheffield United vs Tottenham for free on BBC One. Kick-off is set for 7.55pm GMT on Wednesday evening. Football fans in the UK can also watch a Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Sheffield United vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Sheffield United vs Tottenham from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 2.55pm ET / 11.55am PT on Saturday afternoon. The streaming service is showing all of this season's FA Cup games, and is also the place to live stream La Liga and Bundesliga soccer, plus live MLB, cricket, PGA Tour golf and NHL action. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham: live stream FA Cup in Australia

ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 6.55am AEDT first thing on Thursday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

Sportsnet is showing Sheffield United vs Tottenham in Canada, with kick-off set for 2.55pm ET / 11.55am PT on Wednesday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now. Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8.55am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham live stream in India