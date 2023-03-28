Scotland vs Spain live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online from anywhere

Scotland vs Spain live stream

You can watch Scotland vs Spain for free on Fubo Sports Network in the US. In the UK this crucial Group A clash will be live on Viaplay. Football fans in India can tune into a Scotland vs Spain live stream via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Scotland vs Spain just below.

Scotland vs Spain match preview

Scotland go head to head at Hampden Park this evening, with both teams looking to build on their winning starts to their Euro 2024 qualification campaigns.

Steve Clarke's men kicked off Group A with an encouraging 3-0 win over Cyprus with Man Untied midfielder coming off the bench to bag a late double securing the win.

Group A favourites Spain meanwhile saw off Norway with a convincing 3-0 win in Málaga, with former Newcastle striker sealing the victory with a brace on his international debut.

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is expected to make wholesale changes to his side for this game as he looks to give players a chance to impress in these early days of his reign, with Spurs star Pedro Porro and Valencia's Jose Gaya set to come into the full-back areas.

The hosts will meanwhile be without Southampton striker Che Adams, who limped off injured just before the hour mark against Cyprus.

Scotland have not beaten La Roja since 1984, but with the wind in their sails and the Hampden roar behind them, could tonight be the night they end that run?

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Scotland vs Spain live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Euro 2024 for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch Scotland vs Spain: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Spain kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Vix, part of the Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream in the US. Use ExpressVPN to watch Fubo Sports Network from anywhere (opens in new tab) Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

Watch a Scotland vs Spain live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Scotland vs Spain live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Spain from anywhere

How to watch a Scotland vs Spain live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Spain kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Viaplay. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch Viaplay from abroad. (opens in new tab) Viaplay (opens in new tab) has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to live stream Scotland vs Spain in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, Scotland vs Spain is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEDT first thing on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Scotland vs Spain: live stream in Canada

How to watch Scotland vs Spain: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Scotland vs Spain on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.45am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch Scotland vs Spain live stream in India

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Spain is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks (opens in new tab) in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV (opens in new tab). Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good sports VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.