Watch Rybakina vs Ostapenko: live stream Australian Open tennis quarter-final from anywhere

Rybakina vs Ostapenko: match preview

The tournament's most potent server, Elena Rybakina, meets its most masterful returner, Jelena Ostapenko, in the first women's quarter-final of the Australian Open. Ostapenko has won both of her previous encounters with the towering Kazakh, but if Rybakina gets her serve right she could be unstoppable. Read on to find out how to watch a Rybakina vs Ostapenko live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

After an extended lean spell, Ostapenko finally looks back to her best. The 2017 French Open champion's victory over No.7 seed Coco Gauff at the weekend was her first over a top-10 opponent at a major in three years, and it secured her first grand slam quarter-final slot in five years. Remarkably, the 25-year-old converted every available breakpoint against Gauff – over the tournament as a whole, her conversion rate of 75% is unmatched.

And that will be the key battleground against Rybakina, who's won a staggering 82% of points behind her thunderous first serve. Nobody else in the women’s draw comes close to matching that. The reigning Wimbledon champion can blast opponents off the court, but as she showed during her comfortable victory over world No.1 Iga Swiatek on Sunday, she's got serious ground game too.

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Rybakina vs Ostapenko will start no earlier than 12.30pm AEDT on Tuesday (that's 8.30pm ET on Monday). That means viewers can also fire up a free Rybakina vs Ostapenko live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Rybakina vs Ostapenko on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, but be warned that Rybakina vs Ostapenko is set to start no earlier than 1.30am GMT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, with Rybakina vs Ostapenko set to start no earlier than 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Monday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Rybakina vs Ostapenko live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

