Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch the Champions League semi-final second leg free online

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: match preview

The biggest Derby della Madonnina since Inter Milan met AC Milan last met in the Champions League in 2005 reaches its conclusion tonight. Inter hold a 2-0 advantage after the first leg, but the Rossoneri will hope their seven European crowns' experience will help them mount a stirring comeback. One not to miss. Better still, you. can watch live and free on RTE Player (use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock RTE if you're travelling outside of Ireland).

Inter were ruthless last week, scoring early to get on top and stay there with a fine defensive display, while also looking dangerous on the break. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko, the latter still one of the finest first-time finishers in Europe, scored the goals but the Nerazzurri could have had more in the last half an hour at San Siro. Coming off the back of a confident 4-2 defeat of Sassuolo at the weekend, Inter will be confident they can finish off the job and reach a first final since they last won the Champions League in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Things aren't going well for Milan, meanwhile. It wasn't just last week's 2-0 defeat to Inter, the Rossoneri went on to lose 2-0 at lowly Spezia at the weekend in Serie A to drop further back in the race to qualify for this competition next season. Pioli will have everything crossed that top scorer Rafael Leao is fit, the Portuguese forward having missed the first leg with a muscle problem. Brahim Diaz showed some neat touches last week, but fellow midfielders Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer must show more skill if Milan are to stand any chance of a comeback.

Follow our guide to get an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream

(opens in new tab) Inter Milan vs AC Milan (second leg) will be shown live on RTE Two in Ireland. RTE Player (opens in new tab) will offer a free live stream of tonight's crunch clash. Travelling outside Ireland right now? Use VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch from anywhere (opens in new tab)

How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan from anywhere

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan without cable Paramount Plus offers new users a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). After that, it's available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Inter Milan vs AC Milan. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: live stream Champions League online in India

(opens in new tab) Inter Milan vs AC Milan is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks (opens in new tab) in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV (opens in new tab). You can live stream Champions League games with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Champions League coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

