France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023

France vs Scotland live stream

Has Italy's Rose-crushing moment finally arrived? You can watch France vs Scotland for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Six Nations fans can pay to watch a France vs Scotland live stream on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch for free from abroad (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, February 26, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT TV channel: ITV1 (UK) | RTÉ 2 (IRE) | CNBC / Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

France vs Scotland match preview

For the first time in the Six Nations era, Scotland have kicked off their campaign with back-to-back victories, but this clash against France is the game that will really determine whether Gregor Townsend's men are genuine title contenders or not.

Having started their title defence with consecutive away assignments, Les Bleus are finally in action in Paris, and if ever they needed some home comforts it's now. Their defeat to Ireland, seen by many as an early Championship decider, means the dream of back-to-back Grand Slams has gone, but it's far too early for Fabien Galthie's men to concede the crown.

Tighthead Mohamed Haouas comes in for the suspended Uini Atonio in the only change to the France XV, which means that reports of Jonathan Danty's impending return have proven to be premature.

Hamish Watson, the Player of the Championship two years ago, takes his place in the Scotland team at the expense of Luke Crosbie, having recovered from the concussion that kept him out of their opening fixtures. Stuart Hogg, meanwhile, has been deemed fit to start after trudging off early with a head injury two weeks ago.

You have to turn the clock back 95 years for the last time Scotland won consecutive away games against France. Doing so again here might even win over the team's most pessimistic followers. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a France vs Scotland live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) France vs Scotland is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday, February 26. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch France vs Scotland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a France vs Scotland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Scotland from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for France vs Scotland

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) France vs Scotland is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also live stream France vs Scotland on RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The France vs Scotland Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a France vs Scotland Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch France vs Scotland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't mind the brutally late night, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a France vs Scotland live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the France vs Scotland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the rather inconvenient time of 4am NZDT in the small hours of Monday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch France vs Scotland online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch France vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada