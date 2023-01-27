Djokovic vs Paul: live stream Australian Open tennis semi-final from anywhere

Watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 27: Not before 7.30pm AEDT / 9.30pm NZDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30pm ET / 12.30am PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Djokovic vs Paul semi-final preview

Novak Djokovic hasn't lost an Australian Open match since 2018. What's more, the Serb has gone on to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup every single time he's reached this stage of the tournament, and first-time grand slam semi-finalist Tommy Paul has the unenviable task of trying to snap that streak. Read on to find out how to watch a Djokovic vs Paul live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

It's fair to say that Djokovic doesn't need to do much to provoke mass hysteria these days, and the strapping on his left leg has once again made him enemy No.1. Dropping just one set at Melbourne Park has, perhaps understandably, led many onlookers to probe the legitimacy of the hamstring issue he carried into the tournament, but there can be little question that he's improved with every match. No.5 seed Andrey Rublev bore a look of utter devastation for large parts of their clash on Wednesday, in which Djokovic gave up just seven games.

Though he's never faced him before, Paul knows exactly what he's up against. The American world No.35 just missed out on a seeding and has been overshadowed by one or two of his compatriots throughout the tournament, but now's his chance to show what he's capable of. The 25-year-old leads the men's draw with first and second serve points won, and has got the better of two higher-ranked players in Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Roberto Bautista Agut, but he's going to have to find a whole new level here.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Djokovic vs Paul live stream and watch Australian Open 2023 from wherever you are.

Watch a Djokovic vs Paul live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Djokovic vs Paul will start no earlier than 7.30pm AEDT on Friday (that's 3.30am ET). That means viewers can also fire up a free Djokovic vs Paul live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Paul on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial, though it's less tempting now that the tournament is drawing to a close.

Watch a Djokovic vs Paul live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Djokovic vs Paul.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Djokovic vs Paul live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Paul

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Djokovic vs Paul on ESPN and ESPN Plus, but be warned that the match is set to start no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Thursday night/Friday morning. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service. Stream Djokovic vs Paul live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 per month, after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Djokovic vs Paul set to start no earlier than 8.30am GMT on Friday morning. Discovery+ (Entertainment and Sports) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul: live stream Australian Open tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, but be warned that Djokovic vs Paul is set to start at around 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the early hours of Friday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Djokovic vs Paul live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul: live stream tennis in New Zealand