Belmont Stakes live stream 2023: how to watch online from anywhere – runners and riders, race time

Watch a Belmont Stakes live stream

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be shown live on Fox in the US. In the UK, fans of the horses can tune in on Sky Sports, and in Australia, the race is available to live stream on Kayo Sports. Read on for full details of how to watch the Belmont Stakes where you are.

Belmont Stakes 2023 preview

They call the Belmont Stakes "The Test of the Champion" because of its muscle-sapping 1.5-mile distance, so it's somewhat fitting that one of the favorites for final of the Triple Crown is a would-be champion who's had his patience sorely tested over recent months.

Forte, who not long ago was being spoken of as a potential Triple Crown horse, had to sit out both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes with a bruised hoof. The exciting three-year-old has pedigree and then some, hailing from the stable of four-time Belmont winner Todd Pletcher, and being ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., who won the August Belmont Trophy a year ago atop Mo Donegal.

Bob Baffert's Preakness winner National Treasure is another hot ticket, especially as the pressure's been slightly alleviated with no Triple Crown on the line, while Brad Cox's Angel of Empire is also turning heads at Elmont.

However, Forte's biggest competition may come from one of her stablemates, Tapit Trice. Pletcher has insisted that Tapit Trice has been bred for this distance, and the colt certainly appears to have Belmont in his blood, having been sired by Tapit, who's produced four of the past nine winners of this race.

With a blanket of white carnations and the lions' share of a $1.5 million purse up for grabs, here's how to watch a 2023 Belmont Stakes live stream no matter where you are. We've also listed the Belmont Stakes runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch 2023 Belmont Stakes: live stream in the US without cable

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is being televised by Fox in the US. Post time is set for 7.02pm ET / 4.02pm PT on Saturday. Fox's coverage runs from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 7.30pm ET / 3.30pm ET. FS1, meanwhile, is providing live coverage of Belmont Stakes Day from 11am ET / 8am PT to 4pm ET / 1pm PT, and FS2 is providing coverage from 7.30pm ET /4.30pm PT to 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you're already a Fox subscriber, you can also live stream Belmont Stakes directly through the Fox website. How to watch Belmont Stakes without cable Sling TV is an excellent option, as its Blue plan offers FS1 and local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 40+ additional channels, including ABC and NBC. It normally costs $45 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. FuboTV is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox, FS1, FS2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Belmont Stakes from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your go-to coverage of the 2023 Belmont Stakes, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Belmont Stakes live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Belmont Stakes from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Belmont Stakes 2023: live stream in the UK

Live coverage of the 2023 Belmont Stakes is being provided by Sky Sports on its dedicated Sky Sports Racing channel in the UK. Be prepared for a late night though, with the race set to start at 12.02am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the race on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good horse racing VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Belmont Stakes 2023 for FREE: live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes for free via Kayo Sports, which offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial. The race is set to begin at 9.02am AEST bright and early on Sunday morning. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour golf, NRL, Formula 1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Start your engines: the best F1 live streams

Can you watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes in Canada?

Triple Crown races are usually shown on TSN in Canada, but at the time of writing it doesn't look like any of the major broadcasters have picked up the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above. The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2023 Belmont Stakes runners and riders