How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water and stream James Cameron’s epic blockbuster on Disney Plus

Avatar: The Way of Water – the sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking Avatar – is now available to stream at home on Disney Plus.

Release date: Wednesday, June 7 from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST

Thirteen years after Avatar awed audiences with its transportive visuals, soaring sci-fi action, and immersive environments, James Cameron finally released this much anticipated sequel, whisking us back to the wonderful world of Pandora and the plight of the native Na’vi. And now? It’s about to make a huge splash on Disney Plus.

Avatar: The Way of Water broke new ground when it comes to film-making and special effects prowess, enveloping us in vibrant alien environments like Jake, Neytiri, and their family sluicing through the ocean waters on Ilu – the Metkayina’s aquatic steads – or stealthily navigating their lush jungle environment to ambush the Skel Suit-wearing 'Sky People'.

The Way of Water was the first film to achieve motion performance capture underwater too, so it’s no surprise that it bagged the 2022 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

But there’s enough sweeping drama to match the eye-popping visual spectacle. Set sixteen years after the events of the first film, the harmonious existence of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family is threatened when Earth’s imminent collapse leads the RDA to return to lay waste to Pandora.

Despite initial attempts to repel the invasion, the Sully’s are forced into exile among the reef dwelling Metkayina clan when Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) – now a recombinant avatar endowed with the deceased soldier’s memories – seeks to exact revenge following his death at the end of Avatar.

James Cameron's sci-fi epic also sees Sigourney Weaver return in a newly conceived role, Kate Winslet join the cast alongside Cliff Curtis, and Edie Falco playing the latest RDA antagonist.

James Cameron's sci-fi epic also sees Sigourney Weaver return in a newly conceived role, Kate Winslet join the cast alongside Cliff Curtis, and Edie Falco playing the latest RDA antagonist.

Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's record-smashing sci-fi sequel, arrives globally through Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 7. It will be available to stream from 12am PT / 3am ET in the US and Canada, 8am BST in the UK, and from 5pm AEST in Australia.

The Disney Bundle gets you Disney Plus plus live sports and unmissable Originals through ESPN+ and Hulu as well.

