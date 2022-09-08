Swiatek vs Sabalenka live stream: how to watch US Open tennis semi-final online from anywhere

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has looked shaky at Flushing Meadows, but she's one victory away from reaching the US Open tennis final for the first time in her career. Standing in her way is the imposing figure of Aryna Sabalenka, the world No.6 who has found a new lease of life in New York. This promises to be a fascinating encounter, so read on as we explain how to watch a Swiatek vs Sabalenka live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Barely 24 hours have passed since Swiatek wrapped up a decidedly jittery quarter-final win over Jessica Pegula in which the top seed had her serve broken six times, yet clinched victory with her first match point. It rather sums up the 21-year-old's tournament so far - far from convincing, but impossible to argue with the results.

Sabalenka's serve has been such a hindrance this season, but she's made tweaks to it and they're paying off. The 24-year-old Belarusian didn't face a single break point against Karolina Pliskova yesterday, and used her powerful groundstrokes to wallop her opponent off the court.

Sheer aggression may be less effective against Swiatek, who's thrashed her three times this season, but Sabalenka has played as well as anyone at the US Open, and she's had more time to recover for this clash. Here's how to watch a Swiatek vs Sabalenka live stream at US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Swiatek vs Sabalenka: live stream US Open 2022 tennis for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2022 for FREE on 9Gem. Swiatek vs Sabalenka will follow the match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia, which is set to begin no earlier than 9am AEST on Friday morning. Viewers can also fire up a free Swiatek vs Sabalenka live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Watch a Swiatek vs Sabalenka live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Swiatek vs Sabalenka.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Swiatek vs Sabalenka live stream from anywhere

How to live stream Swiatek vs Sabalenka: watch US Open tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. The only catch is that Swiatek vs Sabalenka will follow the match between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia, which is expected to start at around 12am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning.

How to watch Swiatek vs Sabalenka: live stream US Open tennis in the US without cable

Tennis fans in the US can watch Swiatek vs Sabalenka on ESPN. The match is set to get underway after Ons Jabeur's clash with Caroline Garcia, which is expected to begin no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday.

How to live stream Swiatek vs Sabalenka and watch US Open 2022 tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch US Open 2022 on TSN, with Swiatek vs Sabalenka set to begin after Ons Jabeur's match against Caroline Garcia, which will start at around 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday.

How to watch Swiatek vs Sabalenka: live stream US Open tennis in New Zealand