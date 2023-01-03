Smith vs Van Gerwen live stream: how to watch PDC World Championship final from anywhere

Michael Smith will be hoping it's third time lucky as he goes in search of a win at last in the PDC World Darts Championship final with a showdown against hot favourite Michael van Gerwen this evening at Alexandra Palace. To see who lifts the Sid Waddell trophy tonight, read our guide to discover how to watch a Smith vs Van Gerwen live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith live stream Date and time: Tuesday, January 3 at 8pm GMT Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Free live stream: Sports1 (Germany) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

Bully Boy Smith booked his third appearance in an Ally Pally final after easing past Gabriel Clemens 6-2 in Monday's semi-final. To claim that elusive PDC title he'll now need to get revenge against Dutch star van Gerwen, who beat Smith 7-3 in the 2019 showpiece.

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, looks in impressive form coming into to this showdown following a flawless display to whitewash Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-0 in Monday’s second semi-final.

We could be in for another epic final in North London, and here we explain all of the places to get a World Darts Championship final live stream and watch van Gerwen vs Smith from absolutely anywhere in the world.

Free PDC World Darts Championship final live stream

(opens in new tab) Darts fans in Germany are a lucky bunch. This year's final is broadcast on free-to-air channel Sport1 (opens in new tab). You can stream all the action from Ally Pally for free from 9pm CET via the Sport1 website (opens in new tab) or via the channel's iOS (opens in new tab) or Android (opens in new tab) app. Traveling away from Germany but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream darts as if you were at home.

How to watch World Darts Championship from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch the PDC World Darts Championship final online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the PDC World Darts Championship final:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. Germany for Sport1.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to Sport1 (opens in new tab).

World Darts Championship final live stream: how to watch online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Fox Sports is showing the World Darts Championship in Australia, which means subscribers can also live stream the action using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. However, streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is showing the World Darts Championship too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab). It's an early start if you want to watch all of today's darts, as play commences at 7am AEDT. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

UK: World Darts Championship final live stream 2022-23

(opens in new tab) Darts fans in the UK will likely know by now that Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is the place to watch. Both Sky Sports Main Event and Arena will be showing tonight's final (opens in new tab) with battle due to commence at 8pm GMT. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package then you can check out our guide to the best Sky TV deals (opens in new tab), or Now will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream darts as if you were at home.

How to live stream Smith vs Van Gerwen in the US

(opens in new tab) DAZN (opens in new tab) is showing the World Darts Championship in the US, and today's final starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. A subscription costs just $19.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $149.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just darts - boxing, soccer and snooker being some of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home right now can still tune in as normal with a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch World Darts Championship final: live stream Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the World Darts Championship in Canada, with today's action kicking off at 3pm ET. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Smith vs Van Gerwen in the Netherlands