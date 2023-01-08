Oxford vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch FA Cup 3rd round online

Oxford vs Arsenal live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Monday, January 9, 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT TV channel: ITV 1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Oxford vs Arsenal live stream: match preview

Arsenal begin the campaign to extend their unmatched record of 14 FA Cup wins, with this potential banana skin 3rd round tie at League One Oxford United on Monday evening. Prepare for an interesting encounter. Here's how to watch an Oxford vs Arsenal live stream, no matter where you are in the world – including free-to-air coverage in some places.

The Gunners are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, but saw their five game winning streak in the league ended by Newcastle last Tuesday in their 0-0 stalemate.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a strong connection with this tournament, with the Gunners' win over Chelsea in the 2020 final marking his first silverware as boss.

Karl Robinson's U’s are currently stalling at 14th in League One. Oxford booked their place in the 3rd round with wins over Woking and Exeter, but have struggled in recent weeks in the league, with just one win in their last six outings.

Key to any Oxford giant-killing will likely be midfield playmaker Cameron Brannigan, a former Liverpool youth star, who has been widely scouted by a number of Championship sides.

The game could see the return of from injury of young Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe, who has been out of action since having groin surgery in late September.

Monday's match marks the first time the clubs have met since Oxford travelled to Highbury in January 2003 for an FA Cup clash at this same stage of the tournament - a match which saw the Gunners win 2-0 thanks to goals from Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp and an OG from U's defender Scott McNiven.

The match is free on ITV, and can also be watched on subscription streaming services like ESPN+ in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia. Here's how to get an Oxford vs Arsenal live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from wherever you are.

How to watch a Oxford vs Arsenal FA Cup live stream in the UK for free

(opens in new tab) ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK and will be showing this Monday's game on ITV1 for free. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab) at the same time. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Oxford vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT, with ITV1's coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

Watch Oxford vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Oxford vs Arsenal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Oxford vs Arsenal from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Oxford vs Arsenal live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service, including this third round clash. ESPN+ only costs $9.99 per month (opens in new tab) and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months (opens in new tab). But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Oxford vs Arsenal kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT Stateside.

How to live stream Oxford vs Arsenal in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) have snatched away the broadcast rights to the FA Cup in Australia from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is now the place to watch live action from the tournament Down Under. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Oxford vs Arsenal kicks off at 7am AEDT on Tuesday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Oxford vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Oxford vs Arsenal in Canada, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Monday afternoon. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).