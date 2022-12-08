Morocco vs Portugal live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Morocco will play Portugal in their first ever World Cup quarter-final in Doha on Saturday. The Atlas Lions are just the fourth African side to reach this stage of the competition. Can they go even further and beat Portugal to the last four? Here's how to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco vs Portugal live stream Dates: 10 December 2022 Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Portugal cruised past Switzerland on Tuesday to set up this meeting with Morocco, and they did it all without the help of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Manchester United man was left on the bench by coach Fernando Santos and his replacement, Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, bagged a hat-trick in a thrilling 6-1 win. CR7 played the last 20 minutes and had a goal disallowed for offside, but Portugal played by far their best football of the tournament so far without him.

Morocco continued their impressive performances by sending Spain home after a penalty shootout in Al Rayyan earlier this week. Spain had 77% possession but only managed one shot on target across the 120 minutes, with a Pablo Sarabia volley grazing the post just seconds before the final whistle. None of La Roja's first three takers could convert their spot kicks, leaving it to Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi to dink in the winner and send the thousands of Morocco fans inside the stadium into a frenzy.

Morocco vs Portugal kicks off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 3pm/10am GMT/ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Morocco vs Portugal live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Morocco vs Portugal live stream from any country

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET. Morocco vs Portugal live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Morocco vs Portugal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Morocco vs Portugal live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Morocco vs Portugal kicks off at 2am AEDT on Sunday 11 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Morocco vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Morocco vs Portugal live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT on Sunday 11 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Morocco vs Portugal live stream kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Morocco vs Portugal team news

Nayef Aguerd went off towards the end of normal time and his centre-back partner needed treatment to a thigh injury, which could put the Moroccan pair in doubt for this game. Portugal's main absences are Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira, neither of whom are expected to be available here.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

Friday 9 December

Croatia vs Brazil - 3pm

Netherlands vs Argentina - 7pm

Saturday 10 December

Morocco vs Portugal - 3pm

England vs France - 7pm

Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff

Sunday 18 December

Final