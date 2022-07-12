Maori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Summer International rugby online from anywhere

When Andy Farrell's men fell to a tour-opening 32-17 defeat at the hands of the Maori All Blacks a fortnight ago, many Irish fans feared the worst. However, the mood is completely different after their historic Test win at the weekend. Keith Earls has been handed the captaincy as they look to level the series, and you can read on as our guide explains how to get a Maori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream and watch the Summer International rugby match online from anywhere.

With an eye on the upcoming series decider against New Zealand, lock Kieran Treadwell is the only starter to have also featured in Ireland's momentous first ever victory over New Zealand on Kiwi soil at the weekend.

Farrell has instead gone with largely the same personnel who faced the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton. Stuart McCloskey comes in to partner Earls in midfield, Jimmy O'Brien has been pushed up to left wing with Michael Lowry slotting in at full-back, and Niall Scannell is in for Dave Heffernan.

Clayton McMillan fielded nine debutants two weeks ago, and this time Josh Moorby, Max Hicks and Caleb Delany are in line to pull on the black jersey for the first time. There's a strong Wellington Hurricanes flavor to the side, with six local heroes set to start.

Shaun Stevenson and Cullen Grace each crossed the whitewash once in the first fixture and will be looking to do the damage again, while Brad Weber will be hoping to make an impact from the bench. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Maori All Blacks vs Ireland live stream wherever you are.

