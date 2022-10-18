Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream: watch Premier League on Prime Video this week 2022

"Lads, it's Tottenham." The balance of power has shifted since the days of Roy Keane and Alex Ferguson, and it's the Red Devils that are in danger of being left in the dust as Antonio Conte's men visit Old Trafford. Spurs could climb to second with victory, 10 points clear of their opponents, but will it be just another nearly moment for Spurs? Read on as we explain how to watch a Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream and catch the Premier League on Prime Video this week.

Conte could be forced into a change of system now that Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are both sidelined, but the good news is that the switch worked a treat during the 2-0 win over Everton. Yves Bissouma gave Spurs much more of an attacking edge when he replaced Richarlison on Saturday evening, and Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were able to take full advantage.

It's anybody's guess which version of Man Utd will turn up on any given day, but one thing's for sure and that's that the best version of this Man Utd team includes Christian Eriksen. He missed the goalless draw against Newcastle on Sunday through illness, and the midfield suffered as a result.

The only opportunities the Red Devils managed to create were squandered by Fred and Rashford, and the team is once again stuttering after a promising September, with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes' displays make for particular ugly viewing. It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag chooses to shuffle the pack.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham: live stream for FREE in the UK

Amazon Prime Video is showing Man Utd vs Tottenham and this entire round of Premier League fixtures, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Man Utd vs Tottenham kicks off at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday night, with coverage getting underway at 6.30pm. You can live stream Man Utd vs Tottenham from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the game on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Man Utd vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Man Utd vs Tottenham from anywhere:

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Wednesday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for 6.15am AEDT on Thursday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Man Utd vs Tottenham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off is set for 8.15am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League online in India