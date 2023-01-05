Man United vs Everton live stream: how to watch FA Cup 3rd round online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Man United vs Everton live stream Kick-off: Friday, January 6, 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT TV channel: ITV 1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Man United vs Everton live stream: match preview

With it fast approaching six years since Man United lifted a trophy, Erik ten Hag's men will be eyeing glory in this year's FA Cup to end that drought, as they begin their campaign at home to Everton on Friday.

The Red Devils come into the cup clash amid growing confidence around Old Trafford with the hosts on a run of six straight wins across all competitions.

Here's how to watch a Manchester United vs Everton live stream online wherever you are.

Looking poised for an all-important top four finish in the Premier League, ten Hag will be keen to carry on that form in a competition his team have won on 12 previous occasions, a record only bettered by Arsenal who are on 14.

The buoyant mood for United contrasts sharply to the Toffees, who find themselves under threat of relegation with serious question marks now surrounding Frank Lampard's future as manager at Goodison Park.

The pressure on Lampard has been intensified by an abject 1-4 home defeat to Brighton on Tuesday night, a result that has left his side in 16th position in the Premier League on 15 points.

Everton have plenty of FA Cup pedigree having won the tournament five times, and will likely be grateful for a distraction from gloomy league matters.

Nevertheless, with crucial clashes coming up against fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham, Lampard may choose to prioritise those upcoming high-stakes Premier League fixtures over this cup tie.

The match is free on ITV, and can also be watched through subscription streaming services like ESPN+ in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia. Here's how to get a Man United vs Everton live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from wherever you are. (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Man United vs Everton FA Cup live stream in the UK for free

(opens in new tab) ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK and will be showing this evening's game on ITV1 for free. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab) at the same time. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Man United vs Everton kicks off at 8pm GMT, with ITV1's coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

Watch Man United vs Everton live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Man United vs Everton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Man United vs Everton from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Man United vs Everton live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service, including this third round clash. ESPN+ only costs $9.99 per month (opens in new tab) and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months (opens in new tab). But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Man United vs Everton kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT Stateside.

How to live stream Man United vs Everton FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) have snatched away the broadcast rights to the FA Cup in Australia from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is now the place to watch live action from the tournament Down Under. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Man United vs Everton kicks off at 7am AEDT on Saturday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Man United vs Everton live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Man United vs Everton in Canada, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Friday afternoon. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).