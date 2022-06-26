India vs Ireland live stream: how to watch 1st T20I cricket online from anywhere

Most modern national cricket teams have more than one playing squad ready to play at any time. We’ve seen this recently when England simultaneously played an ODI and a Test match series.

The same is the case with Team India. While the senior pros are gearing up to play the rescheduled fifth test match in England, the limited-over specialists will play a couple of T20I games in Ireland.

Though both the teams are looking to prepare for the upcoming world cup, Ireland might want to prove their mettle against one of the strongest batting and bowling lineups in the world right now. However, these are different conditions and Ireland would look to give a tough competition to a full-member opposition – a match-up that doesn’t happen often.

Talking about the teams, Ireland will look up to its captain Andy Balbirnie and an experienced Paul Stirling to be their mainstay in the batting department.

The Indian team has a slight tricker puzzle to solve. With Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in England and KL Rahul out injured, Hardik Pandya will lead the national side for the first time. It looks like Team India is also testing the bench strength of captaincy skills as well.

As a player, Hardik hit a purple patch at the recently completed IPL with the bat and the bowl. He was equally impressive with his captaincy skill as well. If he does well in the limited opportunities he gets, he might present a case for split captaincy. However, only time will tell.

With nothing at stake, the Indian team might want to give chances to players like Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson. Apart from these, the think tank might also want to give a chance to talented players like Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh a chance to play in the national colours.

How to watch India Vs Ireland 1st T20I live stream in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the right to broadcast the India Vs Ireland T20I series, with play set to begin at 9 pm IST for each game. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will telecast both the T20I games in the country. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the cricket live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, and Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch India Vs Ireland 1st T20I live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official India Vs Ireland broadcasting options for the UK, New Zealand, US, Australia (where you can watch for FREE) and India, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch India Vs Ireland 1st T20I live stream in the UK

How to watch India Vs Ireland 1st T20I live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Kiwis can watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I on Sky Sport (opens in new tab). With play set to get underway at, 3.30 am NZST. You might have to start your day rather early to catch the action live. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch India Vs Ireland 1st T20I live stream in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch India vs Ireland on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 1.30 am AEST on each day of the 1st T20I. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

India Vs Ireland 1st T20I live stream: where to watch T20I cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where you can watch this India vs Ireland T20I series live in the US, with play starting at 11.30 am ET / 8.30 am PT. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).