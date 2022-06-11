How to watch the Tony Awards: live stream the show and ceremony online from anywhere

For sheer pomp and bombast, there's nothing quite like the Tony Awards. And the glitziest night on the theater calendar promises to be louder, brighter and shinier than ever this year, as the ceremony returns to Radio City Music Hall and its traditional June slot, to celebrate the first full Broadway season since everything was ravaged by Covid. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tony Awards live stream online wherever you are.

Ariana DeBose, who earned a Tony Award nomination for her turn as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and achieved global recognition for her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story, is on hosting duties, and what a supporting cast she has by her side.

Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain, Laurence Fishburne, Sarah Paulson, Tony Shalhoub, Samuel L. Jackson and, of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda are amongst the award presenters. The three-hour extravaganza will also feature performances from the casts of several of this year's awards favorites, including A Strange Loop, MJ, and Paradise Square – the Best Musical front-runners that have swept up 31 Tony nominations between them.

There's going to be more skits and teeth than you can wave your jazziest jazz hands at. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tony Awards live stream from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Tony Awards nominees and performers further down the page.

How to watch the Tony Awards in the US

(opens in new tab) The 2022 Tony Awards are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sunday evening. This is the first time the ceremony is being shown live on the west coast. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch the Tony Awards 2022 without cable in the US

How to watch a 2022 Tony Awards live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Tony Awards from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the Tony Awards online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tony Awards 2022 online from anywhere

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Broadway theater fans based in Canada can watch the 2022 Tony Awards on CTV (opens in new tab) at the same time that it airs in the US. That's 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday. If you're not going to be in front of a TV, you can live stream the Tony Awards via CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the 2022 Tony Awards in Australia, with the show set to begin at 10am AEST on Monday morning. However, at the time of writing it isn't clear if viewers in Australia will be able to watch the awards live or on a slight delay. The one-hour pre-show is also coming to the platform on the same day. A subscription starts at AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

Can I live stream Tony Awards 2022 in the UK?

Unfortunately for Broadway fans based in Blighty, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 Tony Awards in the UK. On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up for a show that starts at 1am BST on Sunday night...

Still, if you're still keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Tony Awards performances

The cast of A Strange Loop

The cast of Company

The cast of Girl from the North Country

The cast of MJ

The cast of Mr. Saturday Night

The cast of The Music Man

The cast of Paradise Square

The cast of Six

Bernadette Peters

New York City Gay Men's Chorus

Billy Porter

The 2007 cast of Spring Awakening

2022 Tony Awards nominations

Best Play

Clyde's – Lynn Nottage

Hangmen – Martin McDonagh

Skeleton Crew – Dominique Morisseau

The Lehman Trilogy – Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes – Tracy Letts

Best Musical

A Strange Loop

Girl from the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale – The Lehman Trilogy as Henry Lehman

Adam Godley – The Lehman Trilogy as Mayer Lehman

Adrian Lester – The Lehman Trilogy as Emanuel Lehman

David Morse – How I Learned to Drive as Uncle Peck

Sam Rockwell – American Buffalo as Teach

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Lackawanna Blues as Various

David Threlfall – Hangmen as Harry Wade

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans – The Skin of Our Teeth as Sabina

LaChanze – Trouble in Mind as Wiletta Mayer

Ruth Negga – Macbeth as Lady Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell – Dana H. as Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker – How I Learned to Drive as Li'l Bit

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal – Mr. Saturday Night as Buddy Young Jr.

Myles Frost – MJ as MJ

Hugh Jackman – The Music Man as Harold Hill

Rob McClure – Mrs. Doubtfire as Daniel Hillard / Euphegenia Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey – A Strange Loop as Usher

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Sharon D. Clarke – Caroline, or Change as Caroline Thibodeaux

Carmen Cusack – Flying Over Sunset as Clare Boothe Luce

Sutton Foster – The Music Man as Marian Paroo

Joaquina Kalukango – Paradise Square as Nelly O'Brien

Mare Winningham – Girl from the North Country as Elizabeth Laine

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Alfie Allen – Hangmen as Mooney

Chuck Cooper – Trouble in Mind as Sheldon Forrester

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Take Me Out as Mason Marzac

Ron Cephas Jones – Clyde's as Montrellous

Michael Oberholtzer – Take Me Out as Shane Mungitt

Jesse Williams – Take Me Out as Darren Lemming

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba – Clyde's as Clyde

Rachel Dratch – POTUS as Stephanie

Kenita R. Miller – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf as Lady in Red

Phylicia Rashad – Skeleton Crew as Faye

Julie White – POTUS as Harriet

Kara Young – Clyde's as Letitia

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle – Company as Jamie

Sidney DuPont – Paradise Square as Washington Henry

Jared Grimes – Funny Girl as Eddie Ryan

John-Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop as Thought 4

A. J. Shively – Paradise Square as Owen Duignan

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle – Girl from the North Country as Mrs. Neilsen

Shoshana Bean – Mr. Saturday Night as Susan Young

Jayne Houdyshell – The Music Man as Eulalie McKechnie Shinn

L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop as Thought 1

Patti LuPone – Company as Joanne

Jennifer Simard – Company as Sarah

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz – The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes – The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe – American Buffalo

Les Waters – Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Jamie Armitage and Lucy Moss – Six

Stephen Brackett – A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott – Company

Conor McPherson – Girl from the North Country

Christopher Wheeldon – MJ

Best Book of a Musical

A Strange Loop – Michael R. Jackson

Girl from the North Country – Conor McPherson

MJ – Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night – Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square – Christina Anderson, Larry Kirwan, and Craig Lucas

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Strange Loop – Michael R. Jackson (music and lyrics)

Flying Over Sunset – Tom Kitt (music) and Michael Korie (lyrics)

Mr. Saturday Night – Jason Robert Brown (music) and Amanda Green (lyrics)

Paradise Square – Masi Asare and Nathan Tysen (lyrics) and Jason Howland (music)

Six – Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (music and lyrics)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt – POTUS

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong – Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin – The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle – Hangmen

Scott Pask – American Buffalo

Adam Rigg – The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions – Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie – Company

Arnulfo Maldonado – A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini – MJ

Allen Moyer – Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco – The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa – Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood – Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller – Clyde's

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis – Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James – Paradise Square

William Ivey Long – Diana

Santo Loquasto – The Music Man

Gabriella Slade – Six

Paul Tazewell – MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr – Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Jon Clark – The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox – Macbeth

Yi Zhao – The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin – Company

Tim Deiling – Six

Donald Holder – Paradise Square

Natasha Katz – MJ

Bradley King – Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever – A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Dominic Bilkey and Nick Powell – The Lehman Trilogy

Justin Ellington – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel – Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan – The Skin of Our Teeth

Mikaal Sulaiman – Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker – Girl from the North Country

Paul Gatehouse – Six

Ian Dickinson for Autograph – Company

Drew Levy – A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen – MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown – for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle – The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille – Six

Bill T. Jones – Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon – MJ

Best Orchestrations