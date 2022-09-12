How to watch the Emmys: live stream the 74th Primetime Awards online from anywhere

Who'd come out on top in a face-off between Logan Roy, Saul Goodman, Shauna Shipman and Villanelle? We'll soon find out at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where it looks like HBO has struck gold again with Succession and The White Lotus. Kenan Thompson has the mic, and you can follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Emmys live stream online wherever you are.

Having helped to create some of the greatest TV shows of all time, it's little surprise that HBO leads the way with a whopping 50 nominations, including three entries for Outstanding Comedy (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Hacks) and two for Outstanding Drama (Succession, Euphoria).

Hulu (Dopesick, Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout), Netflix (Squid Game, Ozark) and Apple TV Plus (Ted Lasso, Severance) also look set to have a great night, though once again there's not a whole lot of love going around for Stranger Things or The Morning Show. Don’t sleep on Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, or Better Call Saul, who are flying the flag for ABC, Showtime and AMC respectively.

There's plenty of potential for blushes in NBC's corridors of power, as the host network only has five nominations altogether, three courtesy of SNL, of which Thompson is the longest-serving cast member. They've got 50/50 odds in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series category, but miss out on that and things could get ever so slightly awkward.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Emmys live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Emmy Awards nominees further down the page.

How to watch Emmys 2022: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) You can watch the 2022 Emmys on NBC in the US, with the show set to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and end at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. The Emmys are also being live streamed on Peacock TV (opens in new tab), which is NBC's own streaming service. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes local NBC channels as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package in most major markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a 2022 Emmys live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 Emmys from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the Emmy Awards online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Emmys 2022 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Emmys 2022 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) TV buffs based in Canada can watch the 2022 Emmys on CTV (opens in new tab) at the same time the show airs in the US. That's 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday evening. If you're not going to be in front of a TV, you can live stream the Emmys via CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to live stream the Primetime Emmy Awards online in Australia

(opens in new tab) The 2022 Emmys are being televised by Fox Arena in Australia, and if you want to watch the show live it starts at 10am AEST on Tuesday morning. That's a tricky time, so Fox Arena is also showing a full replay at 8.30pm in the evening. That means you can live stream the Emmys - or watch them on-demand - via Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch the Emmy Awards. Binge (opens in new tab) will also let you stream the Emmys though at the time of writing it isn't clear when the show will become available on the service. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

Can I live stream Emmys 2022 in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no official broadcaster for the 2022 Emmys in the UK. On the bright side, that means there's no need to stay up for a show that starts at 1am BST on Monday night...

There are suspicions that the show may be live streamed for free on the Emmy Awards Youtube channel (opens in new tab), but right now that's just a rumour.

If that doesn't materialise and you're still keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 Emmys nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta as Earnest "Earn" Marks (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block (HBO/HBO Max)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great as Peter III / Pugachev (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant as Cassie Bowden (HBO/HBO Max)

Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great (Hulu)

Issa Rae – Insecure as Issa Dee (HBO/HBO Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark as Martin "Marty" Byrde (Netflix)

Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve as Villanelle (BBC America)

Laura Linney – Ozark as Wendy Byrde (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna Sadecki (Showtime)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve as Eve Polastri (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show as Bradley Jackson (Apple TV+)

Zendaya – Euphoria as Rue Bennett (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth – The Staircase as Michael Peterson (HBO/HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre (FX)

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan Levy (HBO/HBO Max)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix (Hulu)

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven as Jeevan Chaudhary (HBO/HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy as Tommy Lee (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette – The Staircase as Kathleen Peterson (HBO/HBO Max)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna as Anna Delvey (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy as Pamela Anderson (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp (FX)

Margaret Qualley – Maid as Alex Russell (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry as NoHo Hank (HBO/HBO Max)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Apple TV+)

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso as Sam Obisanya (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso as Nathan Shelley (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Abe Weissman (Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary as Gregory Eddie (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry as Gene Cousineau (HBO/HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live as various characters (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie Myerson (Prime Video)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO/HBO Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary as Ava Coleman (ABC)

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live as various characters (NBC)

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary as Barbara Howard (ABC)

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch (HBO/HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans (HBO/HBO Max)

O Yeong-su – Squid Game as Oh Il-nam (Netflix)

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game as Cho Sang-woo (Netflix)

John Turturro – Severance as Irving Bailiff (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken – Severance as Burt Goodman (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – Severance as Harmony Cobel (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner – Ozark as Ruth Langmore (Netflix)

HoYeon Jung – Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok (Netflix)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets as Misty Quigley (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman (HBO/HBO Max)

Sarah Snook – Succession as Shiv Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria as Cassie Howard (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond (HBO/HBO Max)

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus as Shane Patton (HBO/HBO Max)

Will Poulter – Dopesick as Billy Cutler (Hulu)

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy as Rand Gauthier (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick as Rick Mountcastle (Hulu)

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick as Richard Sackler (Hulu)

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus as Mark Mossbacher (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton – The White Lotus as Nicole Mossbacher (HBO/HBO Max)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid (HBO/HBO Max)

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus as Rachel Patton (HBO/HBO Max)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick as Betsy Mallum (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus as Belinda (HBO/HBO Max)

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher (HBO/HBO Max)

Mare Winningham – Dopesick as Diane Mallum (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta: "New Jazz" – Hiro Murai (FX)

Barry: "710N" – Bill Hader (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks: "There Will Be Blood" – Lucia Aniello (HBO/HBO Max)

The Ms. Pat Show: "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" – Mary Lou Belli (BET+)

Only Murders in the Building: "The Boy from 6B" – Cherien Dabis (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building: "True Crime" – Jamie Babbit (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral" – MJ Delaney (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark: "A Hard Way to Go" – Jason Bateman (Netflix)

Severance: "The We We Are" – Ben Stiller (Apple TV+)

Squid Game: "Red Light, Green Light" – Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)

Succession: "All the Bells Say" – Mark Mylod (HBO/HBO Max)

Succession: "The Disruption" – Cathy Yan (HBO/HBO Max)

Succession: "Too Much Birthday" – Lorene Scafaria (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets: "Pilot" – Karyn Kusama (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick: "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" – Danny Strong (Hulu)

The Dropout: "Green Juice" – Michael Showalter (Hulu)

The Dropout: "Iron Sisters" – Francesca Gregorini (Hulu)

Maid: "Sky Blue" – John Wells (Netflix)

Station Eleven: "Wheel of Fire" – Hiro Murai (HBO/HBO Max)

The White Lotus – Mike White (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: "Pilot" – Quinta Brunson (ABC)

Barry: "710N" – Duffy Boudreau (HBO/HBO Max)

Barry: "starting now" – Alec Berg and Bill Hader (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks: "The One, the Only" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building: "True Crime" – Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: "No Weddings and a Funeral" – Jane Becker (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows: "The Casino" – Sarah Naftalis (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows: "The Wellness Center" – Stefani Robinson (FX)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul: "Plan and Execution" – Thomas Schnauz (AMC)

Ozark: "A Hard Way to Go" – Chris Mundy (Netflix)

Severance: "The We We Are" – Dan Erickson (Apple TV+)

Squid Game: "One Lucky Day" – Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)

Succession: "All the Bells Say" – Jesse Armstrong (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets: "F Sharp" – Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson (Showtime)

Yellowjackets: "Pilot" – Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Showtime)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick: "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" – Danny Strong (Hulu)

The Dropout: "I'm in a Hurry" – Elizabeth Meriwether (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story: "Man Handled" – Sarah Burgess (FX)

Maid: "Snaps" – Molly Smith Metzler (Netflix)

Station Eleven: "Unbroken Circle" – Patrick Somerville (HBO/HBO Max)

The White Lotus – Mike White (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special