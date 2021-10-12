DC has finally adapted the universe of Injustice: Gods Among Us for an animated movie. First brought to Xbox 360, PC and PS3 in 2013, Injustice was a fighting game created by the Mortal Kombat developers at NetherRealm Studios. It was a DC Comics storyline built on a dark premise: what if The Joker killed Lois Lane, and Superman turned super-evil?

The Justice League was then broken apart, with different heroes picking sides throughout the conflict. It was really silly, even by comic book standards, but very popular.

The first game then spawned massively successful comic books, mobile games and a sequel video game on consoles, and even appeared to inspire Zack Snyder's Batman Vs Superman in 2016. Now, the DC animation machine is adapting the core storyline, in a movie that releases on VOD from October 18, 2021.

The cast includes Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman and Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, with Kevin Pollak playing the Joker.

Below, we'll explain how to watch the film in the US, the UK and Australia.

How to watch the DC animated Injustice movie in the US

In the US, the DC animated Injustice movie releases on video on demand platforms on Monday, October 18. You can pre-order it on the service of your choice – here are a few options:

Is the DC animated Injustice movie releasing on HBO Max?

As far as we can tell, no, Injustice is not releasing on HBO Max. There would be no point releasing it separately as a commercial release if the intention was to get people to support a subscription-based streaming service.

You can, however, expect the movie to roll out on the service at some point. The issue is, Warner Bros. can be inconsistent with how these things are released. For example, both parts 1 and 2 of The Long Halloween movie, released in June and July 2021 respectively, were added to HBO Max at the start of October 2021.

By comparison, though, April 2021's Justice Society: World War II movie is not available on HBO Max. So there is no pattern we can use to form a smart estimate of when Injustice will land on HBO Max.

If you're not in a rush to watch it, then, check back a few months down the line to see what the deal is.

How to watch the DC animated Injustice movie in the UK

The DC animated Injustice movie releases a day later in the UK on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Again, you'll need to watch this one on VOD – but the good news is, it's not particularly expensive, with most retailers offering it digitally for just £9.99. Not bad for an impulse purchase. Here's where you can buy it:

How to watch the DC animated Injustice movie in Australia

In Australia, the Injustice movie releases on Wednesday, October 20. So far, we've seen a pre-order link on iTunes:

Injustice trailer: here's what the movie looks like

Curious about how Injustice's visual style has been translated into 2D animation? To us, the results look a little mixed – but see what you think with the trailer below.