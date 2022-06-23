How to watch Gordita Chronicles online: stream every episode of the new HBO Max show right now

There's set to be family-friendly laughs galore with HBO Max's new nostalgia-tinged comedy/drama Gordita Chronicles. Centered around Cucu “Gordita” Castelli, a determined 12-year-old Dominican girl, the show follows her struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami while her eccentric family pursues the American dream. Read on below to find out how to watch Gordita Chronicles online now with HBO Max.

Watch Gordita Chronicles online Premiere date: Thursday, June 23 New episodes: Every Thursday Cast: Olivia Goncalves, Cucu Castelli, Cosette Hauer,Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, Juan Javier Cardenas, Diana-Maria Riva Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Having said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo, Gordita, played by Olivia Goncalves, now navigates the challenges of being an immigrant in a strange new world with humour, swagger and a succession of very bad choices.

Also struggling with the transition to Miami is her marketing-executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), her bolshy mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), as it emerges their new home isn't all they expected it to be.

Executive produced by Hollywood stars Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, with Longoria directing the first episode, the 10-episode season looks set to be one of the most talked about shows of the summer.

You can catch this highly anticipated new show exclusively on HBO Max now (opens in new tab). Below are all the details you'll need on how to watch Gordita Chronicles online.

How to watch Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max in the US

Can I watch Gordita Chronicles in Canada?

HBO Max shows are often shown in tandem with the US in Canada via streaming service Crave, but that unfortunately doesn't appear to be the case with Gordita Chronicles. Sadly at the time of writing, no Canadian broadcaster has confirmed to show the new comedy/drama series. If you're desperate to see Gordita Chronicles when its first airs in other regions, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above. The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

Can I stream Gordita Chronicles in the UK?

It's a similar story in the UK, with no word right now whether Gordita Chronicles will be getting a UK release. But with Sky TV the home of many HBO shows and movies – like The Staircase, The Flight Attendant and Game of Thrones – it should hopefully end up here, or on Sky’s streaming platform NOW, sooner or later.

How to watch Gordita Chronicles online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) There's better news Down Under, with this comedy/drama available to watch from Thursday, June 23 through on-demand streamer Binge. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) – which means you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Modern Family, Mayans, The Staircase and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.