How to watch 3x3 basketball at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

If you thought regular basketball was fast and furious, 3x3 basketball is a whole different level of fun. All of the action is focused around one hoop, and the first team to rack up 21 points wins. It's a little more physical than your average game of hoops too, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a 3x3 basketball live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch every game for FREE.

Live stream 3x3 basketball at Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates: Friday, July 29 - Tuesday, August 2 Venue: Smithfield, Birmingham FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Every game starts with 10 minutes on the clock, but some won't even last that long. A game will end early if a team hits that magic 21-point target - it really is blink-and-you'll-miss-it stuff. If neither team has 21 points on the board when the buzzer goes, the team in the lead will take the win.

In the event of a tie, it's first to two points in overtime - that's either two scores within the arc, or one score from beyond it.

Four parallel tournaments are taking place simultaneously over the course of five jam-packed days, with Australia, Canada and hosts England the only teams involved in all four competitions: men's 3x3, women's 3x3, men's wheelchair 3x3, and women's wheelchair 3x3.

The Aussie men's and women's teams reigned supreme the last time any form of basketball was contested at a Commonwealth Games, back in 2018, but with this being the Games' inaugural 3x3 tournament, we're now in unchartered waters. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream 3x3 basketball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

Watch a Commonwealth Games basketball live stream for FREE

We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.

CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia)

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch 3x3 basketball: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans can live stream 3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. Every basketball session, meanwhile, starts at either 10am ET / 7am PT, 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT or 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a 3x3 basketball live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games 3x3 basketball live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games basketball live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for 3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games basketball free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch 3x3 basketball: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans can watch the 3x3 tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Every session starts at either 3pm, 3.30pm or 7.30pm BST, while the BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch 3x3 basketball: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch the 3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free 3x3 basketball live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) The only downside is that every session gets underway at either 12am, 12.30am or 4.30am AEST. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch 3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games: teams and groups

MEN'S 3x3 BASKETBALL TEAMS AND GROUPS

Group A

Canada

Kenya

Sri Lanka

Scotland

Group B

Australia

Trinidad and Tobago

New Zealand

England

WOMEN'S 3x3 BASKETBALL TEAMS AND GROUPS

Group A

Australia

Scotland

Kenya

Sri Lanka

Group B

British Virgin Islands

Canada

New Zealand

England

MEN'S WHEELCHAIR 3x3 BASKETBALL TEAMS AND GROUPS

Group A

England

South Africa

Malaysia

Group B

Canada

Australia

Northern Ireland

WOMEN'S WHEELCHAIR 3x3 BASKETBALL TEAMS AND GROUPS

Group A

Kenya

England

Canada

Group B

Australia

Scotland

South Africa

3x3 basketball at the Commonwealth Games: schedule and fixtures

(All times BST)

Friday, 29 July

3.30pm - Men's - Canada vs Kenya

3.55pm - Women's - Australia vs Scotland

4.20pm - Men's Wheelchair - England vs South Africa

4.45pm - Women's Wheelchair - Kenya vs England

5.10pm - Men's - Sri Lanka vs Scotland

5.35pm - Women's - Kenya vs Sri Lanka

7.30pm - Men's - Scotland vs Canada

7.55pm - Women's - Scotland vs Sri Lanka

8.20pm - Men's Wheelchair - Canada vs Australia

8.45pm - Women's Wheelchair - Australia vs Scotland

9.10pm - Men's - Kenya vs Sri Lanka

9.35pm - Women's - Australia vs Kenya

Saturday, 30 July

3.30pm - Men's - Australia vs Trinidad & Tobago

3.55pm - Women's - British Virgin Islands vs Canada

4.20pm - Men's Wheelchair - Malaysia vs England

4.45pm - Women's Wheelchair - Canada vs Kenya

5.10pm - Men's - New Zealand vs England

5.35pm - Women's - New Zealand vs England

7.30pm - Men's - England vs Trinidad & Tobago

7.55pm - Women's - Canada vs New Zealand

8.20pm - Men's Wheelchair - Northern Ireland vs Canada

8.45pm - Women's Wheelchair - Scotland vs South Africa

9.10pm - Men's - Australia vs New Zealand

9.35pm - Women's - England vs British Virgin Islands

Sunday, 31 July

3.30pm - Women's - Sri Lanka vs Australia

3.55pm - Men's - Kenya vs Scotland

4.20pm - Men's Wheelchair - South Africa vs Malaysia

4.45pm - Women's Wheelchair - England vs Canada

5.10pm - Men's - Canada vs Sri Lanka

5.35pm - Women's - Kenya vs Scotland

7.30pm - Men's - New Zealand vs Trinidad and Tobago

7.55pm - Women's - New Zealand vs British Virgin Islands

8.20pm - Men's Wheelchair - Australia vs Northern Ireland

8.45pm - Women's Wheelchair - South Africa vs Australia

9.10pm - Men's - England vs Australia

9.35pm - Women's - England vs Canada

Monday, 1 August

3pm - Men's - Quarter-Final 1

3.30pm - Women's - Quarter-Final 1

4pm - Women's Wheelchair - Semi-Final 1

4.30pm - Women's Wheelchair - Semi-Final 2

5pm - Men's - Quarter-Final 2

5.30pm - Women's - Quarter-Final 2

7.30pm - Men's - Semi-Final 1

8pm - Women's - Semi-Final 1

8.30pm - Men's Wheelchair - Semi-Final 1

9pm - Men's Wheelchair - Semi-Final 2

9.30pm - Women's - Semi-Final 2

10pm - Men's - Semi-Final 2

Tuesday, 2 August

3pm - Men's Wheelchair - Classification Match 5 vs 6

3.30pm - Women's Wheelchair - Classification Match 5 vs 6

4pm - Men's - Bronze Medal Match

4.30pm - Women's - Bronze Medal Match

5pm - Men's Wheelchair - Bronze Medal Match

5.30pm - Women's Wheelchair - Bronze Medal Match

7.30pm - Men's Wheelchair - Gold Medal Match

8pm - Women's Wheelchair - Gold Medal Match

8.30pm - Men's - Gold Medal Match

9pm - Women's - Gold Medal Match