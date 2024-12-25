How to uninstall apps on Android
Time for a cull? Here's how to uninstall Android apps
Apps for Android phones are plentiful and easy to download. But once you've downloaded an app it doesn't mean it has to live on your phone forever. It's a good idea to have a regular cull of your phone's apps to avoid cluttering your phone up with apps you don't use. These take up space and can slow down your phone - or just make it harder to find the apps you do use.
Below, we cover three different methods of easily uninstalling apps from your Android phone.
Quick steps for how to uninstall apps on Android
- Press and hold the app icon
- Click uninstall
OR
- Navigate to the Google Play Store
- Tap your profile icon
- Head to 'Manage apps and devices'
- Select manage
- Uninstall the apps of your choice
Step-by-step guide for hw to uninstall apps on Android
The screenshots below are from a Google Pixel 8 Pro phone. The screen on other Android phones may look slightly different but the functionality will be similar.
1. Slide icon on home screen to uninstall
You can uninstall apps from the home or display screen by holding your finger on the icon and completing the uninstall action. This will vary slightly from phone to phone.
The screenshot above shows a Google Pixel 8 Pro. Here, you hold your finger on the icon until it has unlocked from its display position and then slide it up the screen into the area that says "uninstall". Once this has been done, a confirmation window appears on-screen asking you to confirm that you wish to uninstall the app. The process will work similarly on other Android phones.
2. Manage apps from the Play Store
You can also uninstall an app using the Play Store settings. Open the Google Play Store and tap your profile icon at the top right of the screen. Next, select Manage apps and devices from the list. On the next screen, select Manage. Check the box next to the app that you want to uninstall and click the trash can icon. This method enables you to uninstall multiple apps at once.
3. Search for app in Play Store
There's also another way to uninstall apps from your phone in the Play Store. Search for the name of the app you want to remove from your phone, and then open the app details. Under the app name you'll see two buttons, one to open the app and one to uninstall it. Select uninstall. You'll need to confirm on the next screen that you do want to uninstall.
It's easy to manage apps on your Android phone by regularly uninstalling those you no longer need. It's a good idea to do this regularly to ensure optimal device performance and also just to make sure that everything on your phone is better organized.
Whether you drag and delete apps directly from the home screen, manage multiple apps uninstalls through the Play Store's settings, or individually search and remove apps from within the Play Store itself, you're now on your way to keeping your device clutter-free.
