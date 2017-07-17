How to sell your PS4: The best way to get a great deal on your PlayStation

If you want to sell your PS4 then now is a great time. We’re in a bit of a middle ground where the console is still being supported with plenty of new games coming out this year, and yet the existence of the PS4 Pro is a very good reason to sell your existing console and make an upgrade.

So whether you’re moving on to a more powerful piece of hardware, of if you just want to clear out some space because you don’t use your console as much as you used to, then read on for our top tips on how to get the most for your console.

We’ll be covering everything from the basics of selling, to the best way to prepare your console for sale, and finally the best avenues and services for getting the most money.

General do's and don'ts

Depending on the state of your console and which service you want to use, there is a big difference in how much money you’ll be able to get for your console.

A key factor is whether the console is still 100% functional. Issues such as broken Wi-Fi, scratches on its exterior and faulty disc drives can have an impact on the price you’ll be able to get.

But the important thing to realise is that no matter what state your console is in, it will still be useful to someone. Even a PS4 that cannot turn on at all can still be recycled, and there are companies out there that are willing to pay to do so in order to sell on the raw materials that they recover.

So before you decide how to sell your PS4, plug it in one last time to check that it’s working. Try putting in a game disc and booting it up, and examine the exterior for scratches or markings.

You should also take this opportunity to jump into ‘System Storage Management’ in the settings menu and make a note of the total capacity of your hard drive. Make a note of this for later.

If you do find a fault with the console then don’t panic. You might not get as much money, but so long as you disclose anything that’s not working then you shouldn’t encounter any issues.

Because of the high cost of repair services it’s generally not cost efficient to pay for a PS4 to be repaired before you sell it on. You’ll spend more repairing it then its price will appreciate by as a result.

Wiping your data

While you’ve got the console plugged in, it’s worth wiping it of all your personal data.

First, go to the settings menu and scroll down to ‘PlayStation Network/Account Management’. Select ‘Activate as Your Primary PS4’ and then select ‘Deactivate’ from the next screen.

There might be a small chance that the ‘Deactivate’ option is already grayed out, but HowToGeek reports that this can sometimes happen in error. If this is the case, select ‘Activate’, confirm this choice, and then go into the menu again to select ‘Deactivate’.

Next, after a quick restart you’ll need to go into the settings menu again, but this time select ‘Initialization’. In this next menu, select ‘Initialize PS4’ and then select the ‘Full’ option. The process that follows will take a couple of hours, but once it’s done you can be sure no one’s going to be able to recover your personal information from the console.

Once your console is all ready to go, take some time to try and find its original packaging and accessories if you still have them since this might allow you to get more money.

Know what you're selling

Throughout the course of the PS4’s lifetime there have been a few different versions of the console released. It’s important to know which one you’re selling since this will affect the amount of money you’re able to get, and you also might experience problems if your label your console inappropriately.

There have been four main types of PS4 released. The original console’s outer plastic shell had a half glossy and half matt finish, but then the second model removed the glossy finish to make the console 100% matt black plastic.

The third and fourth versions of the console were the PS4 Slim (which has a thinner body and no Optical Audio port) and the PS4 Pro (which has the appearance of a PS4 with another shelf of plastic added to it).

You’ll also need to know the capacity of the console’s hard drive, which you should have noted down earlier. The PS4 was sold in 500GB or 1TB versions. Your hard drive capacity won’t exactly match either of these figures, but it should be close enough for you to work out which model it is.

Where to sell your PS4

The direct approach: eBay, Gumtree or Craigslist

Selling your console directly is the most effort out of all the options, but you’re likely to get the most amount of money.

Your main options here are eBay and Craigslist, but Gumtree is also an excellent option if you’re in the UK. eBay offers a more streamlined service for selling with the option of selling your PS4 in an auction, but the downside is that you’ll have to pay a fee based on the amount of money you get for your sale.

If you’re using this option then be sure to include any relevant keywords in your listing’s headline. You want your console to appear in all relevant searches, so make sure you include key terms such as both ‘PS4’ and ‘PlayStation 4’ so that it will be shown no matter what people search for.

Be sure to use the best quality camera available to take photos of your console to make your listing appear as appealing as possible.

When writing your description be sure to include as much information as possible, including noting any defects the console suffers from. This might harm its price, but if you’re upfront about any issues then you won’t risk getting negative feedback from angry customers.

On eBay you can either list your PS4 as an auction or else give it a ‘Buy it Now’ price, which gives it a set price that people can choose to pay.

If you’d prefer the latter option but don’t know what price to charge, then use eBay to view recently sold listings using the ‘advanced search’ option on the site.

This information is also useful if you’re planning on selling your console through Craigslist or Gumtree, which both lack auction options.

Use a trade-in service

If selling your console directly sounds like a lot of effort then you can always use a trade-in service.

You won’t get as much money as if you sell directly, but these services are quicker and easier. The process is all automated, and you get a set price for your item, depending on its condition.

In the US, Amazon offers a trade-in service along with GameStop and Cash for Gamers , and in the UK CeX and Music Magpie are the biggest players. Be sure to check what price each different service offers before committing to selling so you can be sure you get the best possible deal.

If you’re using these services, be sure to describe the condition of your PS4 accurately. We know it can be tempting to understate the amount of wear and tear that’s visible, but these companies test the condition of each of the items and if you’re found to be lying then it can complicate and delay your payment.

Even if it's broken, remember to recycle

If you’ve found an old PS4 gathering dust and you’ve found that it doesn’t work at all then you might still be able to get some money for it.

In the UK, Music Magpie will still pay money for a console that doesn’t work as it can recycle it and sell on the raw materials, and there are plenty of local services in the US that will also recycle old electronics.

You could also try listing your defecting console on eBay using the ‘for parts or not working’ description. So long as you’re upfront about its condition there are plenty of people willing to buy a console cheaply so that they can harvest it for parts, or maybe try and get it working for themselves.

Shop around to see who’s willing to pay the most for your old PS4. Even if you’re unable to find someone willing to pay, then be sure to recycle all the same for the sake of the environment.