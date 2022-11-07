Fitbit has made a name for itself for making excellent fitness trackers that fit into a variety of price brackets and budgets.
From the premium Fitbit Versa 4, right down to the most affordable Fitbit Inspire 3, there are certain things that apply to all. For one, they all send their data to the Fitbit App, letting users track their body’s rhythms through an easy-to-use dashboard.
They also all offer Fitbit Premium, with up to a year’s membership included in the box with your Fitbit device of choice. Here’s what’s included, and how to cancel your membership before the end of your free trial to avoid having to pay.
Steps for how to cancel Fitbit Premium
Tools and Requirements
- Your phone running Android or iOS, with the Fitbit app installed
Step by step guide
1. Open Manage Subscriptions on your Fitbit app
To cancel your Fitbit Premium membership, you’ll need to head into the Fitbit app on your iPhone or Android device, and head into the Today tab. Click your profile picture to open up your Fitbit account page, and then select Account Settings. From here, select the option to Manage Subscriptions. From here, you’ll be able to see current and lapsed subscriptions.
2. Cancel!
Select the subscription and then Cancel Subscription.
Optional: Alternative method for iOS users
1. Open Settings on your iPhone
On iOS, you can also open the Settings menu, select your Apple ID, and then view your subscriptions there.
Whichever method you use, repeat the process stated above.
FAQs
What is Fitbit Premium?
Fitbit Premium features a wealth of fitness-focused features that help you get more out of your device.
The service costs $9.99/£7.99/AU$15.49 (opens in new tab) per month, and offers a bevy of features for athletes of all experience levels.
What does Fitbit Premium offer?
Diabetic users can track daily blood glucose levels with the service, while there are a series of guided workouts that essentially put the power of a personal trainer on your wrist. With workouts from household names like Les Mills, PopSugar, and many more, it’s a great way to find a workout that works for you.
You’ll also find a series of workouts that have a specific goal in mind, like getting your cardiovascular activity gradually increased over a period that starts with you running for a few minutes but hopefully ends with you running 5K or more. There are specialized programs for marathon runners, but also basic options to get users out and about.
Fitbit Premium also adds new layers of depth to mindfulness, health tracking, and sleeping. When it comes to mindfulness, the service offers over 200 mindfulness sessions, while there are also healthy recipe guides to help with maintaining health between workouts.
Finally, sleep tracking gains a whole series of advanced features that can identify the parts of the night where your body is most restless and more. There are even guided programs to help improve your sleep.
Many of these features feed into what Fitbit calls the Daily Readiness Score. After being delayed, the feature is off to a great start, and factors in a range of factors to boil them down to a number that suggests how active you should aim to be with the day ahead. A late night or early morning, not resting enough between workouts, or heart rate variability (HRV) may suggest you need to rest rather than hit the gym or go for a run — and that recovery time may just help you avoid an injury.