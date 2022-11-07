How to cancel Fitbit Premium

Diabetic users can track daily blood glucose levels with the service, while there are a series of guided workouts that essentially put the power of a personal trainer on your wrist. With workouts from household names like Les Mills, PopSugar, and many more, it’s a great way to find a workout that works for you.

You’ll also find a series of workouts that have a specific goal in mind, like getting your cardiovascular activity gradually increased over a period that starts with you running for a few minutes but hopefully ends with you running 5K or more. There are specialized programs for marathon runners, but also basic options to get users out and about.

Fitbit Premium also adds new layers of depth to mindfulness, health tracking, and sleeping. When it comes to mindfulness, the service offers over 200 mindfulness sessions, while there are also healthy recipe guides to help with maintaining health between workouts.

Finally, sleep tracking gains a whole series of advanced features that can identify the parts of the night where your body is most restless and more. There are even guided programs to help improve your sleep.

Many of these features feed into what Fitbit calls the Daily Readiness Score. After being delayed, the feature is off to a great start, and factors in a range of factors to boil them down to a number that suggests how active you should aim to be with the day ahead. A late night or early morning, not resting enough between workouts, or heart rate variability (HRV) may suggest you need to rest rather than hit the gym or go for a run — and that recovery time may just help you avoid an injury.