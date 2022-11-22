Germany vs Japan live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Germany face Japan in the first game from World Cup 2022 Group E on Wednesday. The Germans crashed out in the group stage last time and will be aiming for a good start here to avoid a similar fate. Can a dynamic Japan side give them flashbacks by taking all three points? Here's how to watch a Germany vs Japan live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Germany vs Japan live stream Date: 23 November 2022 Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Aspire FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

We all know you should never write off the Germans, and after a woeful performance in Russia they'll be keen to make sure that's true in Qatar. Hansi Flick's side won nine out of 10 qualifiers playing a more attractive, possession-based brand of football than Die Mannschaft is historically known for, thanks in no small part to young, technically gifted players like Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala. But they still boast experienced winners such as İlkay Gündoğan and Thomas Müller.

Japan can consider themselves a touch unfortunate to be drawn in a group with Spain and Germany, because this is the most exciting squad the Samurai Blue have had in a while. They scored freely in qualifying, putting 14 past Mongolia and 10 past Myanmar, and may well see Germany and their slightly suspect backline as their best chance to pull off a shock in their quest to reach the knockouts.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Germany vs Japan live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Germany vs Japan live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Germany vs Japan live stream for free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Germany vs Japan kicks-off at 1pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcasters' ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab). ITV Hub (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX on December 8, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Germany vs Japan live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Germany vs Japan: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 8am ET. Germany vs Japan live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Germany vs Japan live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Germany vs Japan live stream. Kick-off is at 8am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Germany vs Japan live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Germany vs Japan live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Germany vs Japan kicks off at 12am AEDT on Thursday 24 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Germany vs Japan live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Germany vs Japan live stream. Kick-off is at 2am NZDT on Thursday 24 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Germany vs Japan live stream kicks off at 6:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Germany vs Japan team news

Hansi Flick will be without Marco Reus and Timo Werner for the competition, and Leroy Sané is lacking a bit of match sharpness after only returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month, but the Germany coach has no major new issues in his squad.

A number of Japan's squad have only recently recovered from injuries, including Takefusa Kubo, Ao Tanaka and Takuma Asano, while Kaoru Mitoma sat out of Brighton's last Premier League game through illness, but all are still expected to play in Qatar.

World Cup 2022 Group E table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group E standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Spain 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group E fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP E FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 23

1pm - Germany vs Japan

4pm - Spain vs Costa Rica

Sunday, November 27

10am - Japan vs Costa Rica

7pm - Spain vs Germany

Thursday, December 1

7pm - Japan vs Spain

7pm - Costa Rica vs Germany