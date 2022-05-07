Djokovic vs Alcaraz live stream: how to watch Madrid Open semi-final online from anywhere

With tennis fans cruelly denied to see another chance to see two of the game's GOATs go against each other in this year's Madrid Open semi-final, we're instead going to be treated to something potentially even more intriguing. Could this be another passing of the torch moment in the men's game? Find out first hand with our guide to watch a Djokovic vs Alcaraz live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the Madrid Open absolutely FREE.

The Serb, ranked No.1 in the world, is still finding his rhythm after a dry few months. That Novak Djokovic has only been able to play two matches so far at La Caja Mágica probably wasn't the ideal preparation, but those two clashes came against very strong opponents, in Gael Monfils and Hubert Hurkacz.

But in the shape of the Spanish 18-year-old, he faces perhaps his sternest opponent yet. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is undoubtedly the hottest young prospect in world tennis and that was only underlined by his impressive win yesterday against...you guessed it, Rafa Nadal. Adding this week's championship to the Barcelona Open he won only a couple of weeks ago would be an enormous statement of intent from the youngster ahead of the upcoming Roland-Garros - but he does have Novak standing in his way.

It could be an epochal moment in the history of tennis, so keep reading to discover how you can watch a Djokovic vs Alcaraz live stream from wherever you are in the world today.

How to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz: live stream Madrid Open tennis in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Amazon has the rights to broadcast Djokovic vs Alcaraz and all of the action from the Madrid Open in the UK, which means Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Djokovic vs Alcaraz is expected to get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Alcaraz from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN for Djokovic vs Alcaraz on Prime

Using a VPN to watch free on Amazon Prime is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz: live stream Madrid Open 2022 in the US

In the US, coverage of Djokovic vs Alcaraz comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which has the rights to the Madrid Open, plus loads more tennis action throughout the season. Djokovic vs Alcaraz looks set to start at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. How to watch Madrid Open without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package, each of which costs $35 per month. Whichever package you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Djokovic vs Alcaraz and watch Madrid Open 2022 tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz on TSN, with play expected to begin at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Djokovic vs Alcaraz live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz: live stream Madrid Open tennis in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show Djokovic vs Alcaraz in Australia, with the match set to begin at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Madrid Open: live stream Djokovic vs Alcaraz in New Zealand