Democratic Debate 2019: how to watch the Presidential debate live stream

The Democratic Debate 2019 live stream continues tonight, with the second round of Presidential-wannabe candidates sparring on the issues ahead of the 2020 election.

Wondering how to watch the debate online and why. First, there's a big difference in the debate lineup: Former Vice President (and current front-runner) Joe Biden will be on stage along with Senator Bernie Sanders, both of whom ran last election.

Newcomers like Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Kamala Harris and six others will also be on stage. Non-politician and businessman Andrew Yang, always on-message promoting Universal Basic Income (UBI), could be the wildcard in the debate.

The first first Democratic Debate 2019 live stream was filled with a few gaffes on the part of NBC, mostly with audio cutting into the microphones during question. We also had an issue live streaming it through Hulu.

All of that should be corrected tonight. The debate live stream begins at 9:00 PM EDT with the same moderators: Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, and Jose Diaz-Balart. But there's pre-debate video and analysis happening at 7:30pm EDT.

The best part about the live stream is that there are no real commercials. NBC has been showing some house ads for their own television content and going over the voter statistics during breaks.

Democratic Presidential Debate live stream: Night 2

It's easy to tap into the Democratic Presidential Debate 2019 live stream due to the fact that streaming technology has progressed since the last election. We've come a long way in four years – at least in some ways.

The official debate starts time is 9pm, however, you can start watching video of the pre-debate coverage starting at 7:30pm, according to NBC News. That's an hour and a half before broadcast stations get the live feed.

You'll also be able to stream it from Facebook, Twitter, and Hulu, although Hulu had some technical issues for us last night. NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com may be a better choice for people who want the Democratic Debate 2019 uninterrupted.

Broadcast and cable stations will provide offline users a way to watch: NBC, MSNBC and American-Spanish-language channel Telemundo are all carrying the second night of debating.

Finally, you'll be able to live stream the debate, even if on the go. The iOS and Android apps for NBC and MSNBC will mirror the video from its broadcast sources, according to NBC.

First Democratic Debate 2019 full video

This debate video features Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Corey Booker and seven other contenders debating issues including immigration (the hottest topic), the economy, and climate change.

Don't see your favorite contender? Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and eight others have been split up into the second night's Democratic debate.

The DNC thought the stage would be overcrowded with all 20 debaters up there at once. So we're getting a total of four hours of the Democratic Debate 2019 live stream

(Image credit: NBC News)

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Democratic Debate 2019 lineup

In hopes to avoid front-loading one night over another, the event’s organizers split the candidates into two groups: those who polled above 2% (including Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, Vice President Joe Biden, Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders, Senator of California Kamala Harris and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg) and those below 2%.

These were randomly split between the two nights, though that ended up with Warren the biggest candidate on Wednesday and Biden, Sanders, Harris and Butteigieg among the ten lined up for Thursday.

Per the 20-candidate cap, though, three campaigning Democrats didn’t make the cut: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to CNN.

Day Two: Thursday, June 27

Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Buttigieg are likewise the biggest-name candidates on Thursday’s debate, but the lower-polling members are still recognizable.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Author Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

Businessman Andrew Yang

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Day One: Wednesday, June 26

As previously mentioned, Sen. Warren was the highest-polling frontrunner on Wednesday night, but far from the only recognizable candidate. Others included former Representative of Texas Beto O’Rourke, Senator of New Jersey Cory Booker, Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, and several others.

Here’s the full list of who will be part of the first Dem live stream:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

How to watch the Presidential Debate outside the US

If you happen to be out of the country while the debates are taking place and you try to watch the live stream as described above, you may find that the coverage is geo-blocked (broadcast networks have gone this in the past). So if you're absolutely determined to live stream the event, you can try downloading and installing a VPN to relocate your IP address to one in the US and watch as if you were back there. It's actually really easy to do.

