First Democratic Debate: full video recap, next debate and schedule, and who won

Matt Swider

It was easy to tap into the Democratic Presidential Debate 2019 live stream due to the fact that streaming technology has progressed since the last election. We've come a long way in four years – at least in some ways.

The official debate started at 9pm, and you could have started watching video of the pre-debate coverage starting at 7:30pm, according to NBC News. That's an hour and a half before broadcast stations got the live feed.

The best part about the live stream is that there are no real commercials. NBC has been showing some house ads for their own television content and going over the voter statistics during breaks.

You were also be able to stream it from Facebook, Twitter, and Hulu, although Hulu live had some technical issues for us. NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com may be a better choice for people who want the Democratic Debate 2019 uninterrupted.

Broadcast and cable stations provided offline users a way to watch: NBC, MSNBC and American-Spanish-language channel Telemundo were all carrying the second night of debating.

Finally, you were be able to live stream the debate, even if on the go. The iOS and Android apps for NBC and MSNBC will mirror the video from its broadcast sources, according to NBC.