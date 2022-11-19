Commanders vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Four wins in their last five games mean the Commanders have a chance to rise above .500 for the first time since the opening weekend of the season. It would mark a remarkable turnaround for Ron Rivera's men who were way off the pace when Carson Wentz was calling the shots. Central to their red-hot form has been Taylor Heinicke, who'll surely make the starting QB spot his own if he leads them to another victory in Texas. Read on as we explain how to watch a Commanders vs Texans live stream online from anywhere.

Heinicke certainly has the backing of Terry McLaurin, whose numbers have skyrocketed since the 29-year-old took the reins four weeks ago. Victories over struggling Packers and Colts teams weren't entirely unexpected, but taking down the previously unbeaten Eagles after pushing the 8-1 Vikings all the way shows how far they've come.

Lovie Smith was dealt a cursed hand at the start of the campaign, and it's of little surprise that only two teams have put fewer points on the board than the Texans this term. That victory over the Jags six weeks ago stands alone as the high point of their season.

A Commanders victory feels like the only feasible result, but one must never underestimate Washington's ability to shoot itself in the foot. Closing in on the Cowboys in the NFC East and right on the shoulder of the 49ers for the No.7 seed in the playoffs – a slip-up now would be par for the course for Commanders fans.

Can Heinicke keep rolling? Follow our guide on how to watch a Commanders vs Texans live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Commanders vs Texans streaming with Sling discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Blue package includes local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. It usually costs $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix.

Commanders vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Commanders vs Texans game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Commanders vs Texans directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Commanders vs Texans without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, NFL Network, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Commanders vs Texans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Commanders vs Texans from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Commanders vs Texans: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Commanders vs Texans kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Commanders vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Commanders vs Texans game kicks off at 6pm BST on Sunday evening, and NFL fans in the UK can tune in via the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £74.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Sky Sports (opens in new tab) shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday, but the Commanders vs Texans isn't one of this week's featured fixtures. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Texans vs Commanders: live stream NFL in Australia