Canada vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Morocco are on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time in 36 years, but they may need at least a point against Canada, who are playing for pride after losing their first two games. The Atlas Lions have been the standout team in Group F but the Canucks can play, and they'll be desperate to bow out on a high. Here's how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Canada vs Morocco live stream Dates: Thursday, December 1 Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Morocco's 2-0 victory over Belgium was one of the standout team performances of the tournament so far. Walid Regragui has got his team playing positive, daring football, but they've been solid at the back too.

As well as being one of only three teams to have kept clean sheets in their first two games, they also registered more efforts on target than both Croatia and Belgium when they played them, with skipper Romain Saiss doing an excellent job at both ends of the pitch.

John Herdman may have triggered a breakdown in international relations between Canada and Croatia but they went down swinging, fully committed to an entertaining playing style that really should have produced more than the one goal. However, as impressive as Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustaquio have looked going forward, the team's defending has left a lot to be desired.

Canada vs Morocco kicks off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 3pm GMT / 10am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Canada vs Morocco live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Canada vs Morocco live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Canada vs Morocco: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts from the QFs onwards. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch Canada vs Morocco from a smart device. Kick-off is at 11am ET on Thursday morning. Canada vs Morocco live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Canada vs Morocco live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Canada vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 11am ET on Thursday. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream and every World Cup 2022 game on SBS and SBS Viceland, which are free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS on Demand (opens in new tab). Just be warned that Canada vs Morocco kicks off at 2am AEDT on Thursday night/Wednesday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Canada vs Morocco live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Canada vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT in the early hours of Friday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Canada vs Morocco live stream kicks off at 8.30pm IST on Thursday evening. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Canada vs Morocco team news

Canada appear to have a clean bill of health for their final World Cup fixture in Qatar.

Achraf Hakimi lasted a little over an hour against Belgium, as Walid Regragui opted to protect his star man, who entered the tournament with a minor leg issue. First-choice goalkeeper Yassine Bounou dropped out of the starting lineup moments before kick-off on Sunday, with Munir Mohamedi coming into the team, but Morocco's No.1 should be back for this clash.

World Cup 2022 Group F table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4 Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3 Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0

World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP F FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia

Belgium 1 - 0 Canada

Sunday, November 27

Belgium 0 - 2 Morocco

Croatia 4 - 1 Canada

Thursday, December 1

3pm - Canada vs Morocco

3pm - Croatia vs Belgium