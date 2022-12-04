Brazil vs South Korea live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Brazil play South Korea on Monday hoping to bounce back from defeat in their final group game. Spirits will be high in the South Korea camp after a dramatic late win last time out, but this is by far the toughest test they'll have faced so far. Here's how to watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil vs South Korea live stream Dates: 5 December 2022 Venue: Stadium 974, Ras Abu Aboud FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Tite rested a raft of his usual starters for Brazil's game against Cameroon on Friday and, while the result didn't go their way, it'll mean plenty of fresh legs as the knockouts begin. Vincent Aboubakar's stoppage-time header sent Cameroon home with their heads held high, but the result could have been different without the fine performance of goalkeeper Devis Epassy, who made a number of good saves to keep Brazil out. Could the loss of momentum come back to bite them?

South Korea left it late against already-qualified Portugal, but a 91st-minute goal from substitute Hwang Hee-chan sent them through to the knockouts at the expense of Uruguay, who went out on goals scored. Ricardo Horta put Portugal ahead after just five minutes, but Kim Young-gwon's first-half equaliser gave the Taegeuk Warriors hope of snatching the win they needed to qualify in second place. Coach Paulo Bento will be back in the dugout after serving a touchline ban, although based on this showing perhaps his team are better off with him in the stands?

Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud at 7pm/2pm GMT/ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Brazil vs South Korea live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Brazil vs South Korea live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Brazil vs South Korea live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Brazil vs South Korea live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Brazil vs South Korea kicks off at 6am AEDT on Tuesday 6 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Brazil vs South Korea live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Brazil vs South Korea live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Tuesday 6 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Brazil vs South Korea live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Tuesday 6 December. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Brazil vs South Korea team news

Tite has said that Neymar is fit and ready for return with Brazil, but Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will both miss the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in the defeat to Cameroon. Alex Sandro is also a doubt but Danilo should be available again.

Kim Min-jae sat out the win over Portugal but may return here, while Kim Young-gwon is a doubt after limping off in the closing stages of the same game.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

Saturday 3 December

Netherlands 3-1 USA

Argentina 2-1 Australia

Sunday 4 December

France 3-1 Poland

England 3-0 Senegal

Monday 5 December

Japan vs Croatia - 3pm

Brazil vs South Korea - 7pm

Tuesday 6 December

Morocco vs Spain - 3pm

Portugal vs Switzerland - 7pm

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 December

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff

Sunday 18 December

Final