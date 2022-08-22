Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup second round online from anywhere

Bolton have a great opportunity to test themselves against Premier League opposition as the League One outfit face Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup. It's been a mixed start to the season for Steven Gerrard's Villans and Trotters boss Ian Evatt may fancy a top-flight scalp. Make sure you know how to watch a Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are.

Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Tuesday, August 23 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton Live streams: ESPN Plus (US) | DAZN (CA) | Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Ten seasons have passed since Bolton's relegation from the Premier League, but the Trotters are on the rise again. Now back in the third tier after being relegated to League Two, Ian Evatt's side lost just three league games from January 11 to the end of last season and have started the new campaign with the same momentum. Though the fell to defeat at the weekend to Sheffield Wednesday, the Trotters stuck five past Salford City in the first round of the EFL Cup and in Oladapo Afolayan have a bright young talent.

Aston Villa's inconsistency remains under Steve Gerrard. A 2-1 victory over Everton in the Gerrard-Lampard derby was sandwiched between limp defeats to Bournemouth on the opening day and Crystal Palace at the weekend. The Villa boss will likely shuffle his pack against Bolton to give minutes to squad players such as Ashley Young and summer signing Ludwig Augustinsson, while Danny Ings is also likely to get a start.

Can the Trotters spring a surprise on Tuesday and book their place in the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup? Here's how to watch a Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US, with the streaming service showing every single game from the competition. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Kick-off for this first round clash is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Bolton vs Aston Villa from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Bolton vs Aston Villa in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Bolton vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Can I watch a Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Sky Sports has the exclusive rights (opens in new tab) to show Carabao Cup in the UK. Bolton vs Aston Villa will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports and on Sky Ultra for those lucky enough to have 4k capabilities. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Now sports passes start at £11.99. If you're stuck outside the UK and want to watch the Carabao Cup coverage like you would at home, you just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch a Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup (opens in new tab), plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $20 per month (opens in new tab) and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $150 and save $90. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now (opens in new tab). This London derby gets underway at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday.

How to watch Bolton vs Aston Villa in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports (opens in new tab) to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning.

How to watch a Bolton vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand