Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch French Open quarter-final for free online from anywhere

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas is FREE to watch on Servus TV in Austria, and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the streaming service Peacock is your best bet. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+. Use a VPN to watch your regular live stream from anywhere in the worldif you happen to be away from home.

Watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas FREE: 9Now (AUS)

(AUS) Watch using ExpressVPN if you're away from home

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream preview

It's the match everyone was hoping for. Carlos Alcaraz will meet his old foe Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final of the 2023 French Open tomorrow, with the winner potentially facing Novak Djokovic for a place in the final. And there's no love lost between the two.

Alcaraz has won each of their four previous encounters, but Tsitsipas is on top of his game at the moment. He's coming fresh off a straight sets victory over qualifier Sebastian Ofner, and hasn't dropped a set since the first round. Mentally, he's never looked stronger.

But then Alcaraz is going great guns at the Roland-Garros, storming past Lorenzo Musetti. He also thrashed Tsitsipas in straight sets just six weeks ago.

Tsitsipas acknowledged that he will have to be on top of his game.

"I need to play good tennis," he said. "Carlos is someone that keeps the intensity high at all times. He's someone that is not going to give you gaps where his attention is not there.

"He's very energetic, and you can see that on the court. He adds a lot of that into the rallies, into his rituals when he is out there playing the game."

The hotly-anticipated quarter-final clash is due on Court Philip Chatrier not before 7.15pm BST. Here's how to get an Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream and watch the French Open tennis from anywhere.

Free Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream

Free live stream | Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas Australians can watch the French Open live and for free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Free live stream | Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas The 2023 French Open is also live and free to watch on Servus TV in Austria. Click on the 'TV live' button. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus and watch from anywhere

Watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the FREE Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream!

Watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service is covering much of the 2023 French Open live and for free.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas is expected to start no earlier than 4.15am AEST on Wednesday morning.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will provide paid live coverage of Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas and the French Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access an Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas live stream without being blocked.

Watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock TV, which streams the whole tournament, plus regular TV channel NBC.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas is expected to start at around 2.15pm ET / 11.15am PT on Tuesday morning.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas | Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live tennis or EPL soccer games online through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas: live stream in the UK

The 2023 French Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Alcaraz vs Tsitsipas is expected to start no earlier than 7.15pm BST on Tuesday, June 6 2023.

Don't forget: Austrian tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free Servus TV coverage from overseas. Full details just above.