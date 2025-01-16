The Google Home app is getting a big update, and it's good news for your security

The Google Home app will soon support the Nest Protect smoke alarm

You will be able to receive alerts and adjust settings through Google Home

Google Home is also getting better support for Matter-enabled smart locks

The Google Home app is getting a major update that will add support for the Nest Protect smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. It will also improve support for Matter-enabled smart locks, allowing you to use more of their functions through Google Home.

The Nest Protect launched in 2013, shortly before Google acquired Nest, and until now owners of the smart smoke detector have only been able to use it via the Nest mobile app. Now that's all changing, and as The Verge explains, you will soon be able to receive detection alerts, run safety and sound checks, and tweak options through Google Home instead.

Google has been gradually encouraging users to move away from the Nest app for a long time, and last year it gave Google Home a much-needed overhaul to make the switch easier. The tweaks included changing the interface so that certain key features associated with smart thermostats are no longer hidden behind icons, making it less streamlined but more intuitive to use.

The update arrived just before Google launched the Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen, but it wasn't exclusively for owners of the new hardware. People using older Nest thermostats also noticed the changes intended to nudge them towards Google Home.

Features unlocked

Google Home is also getting improved support for Matter-enabled smart locks. Many of the best smart locks now support Matter, but using an app that's not the manufacturer's own can mean missing out on some important features. Following the update, options like the ability to set one-time passcodes for visitors will be available from within Google Home.

Android users who are enrolled in Google's Public Preview program will be first to receive the smart lock update. To join, open the Google Home app, go to the Settings menu, and select Public Preview under General. Tap 'Request invite' and you will receive an invitation to install a beta version of the app. You can leave the program at any time.

The update is expected to roll out for iOS devices later this year.

