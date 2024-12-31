Samsung expands its AI Home technology to new appliances, and there's one I'm beelining for at CES

CES 2025 We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!

Samsung has revealed its plans for home appliances at CES 2025, announcing a refrigerator featuring a new 9-inch AI Home screen as well as the 7-inch AI Home display coming to the newly launching Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer set.

While the 7-inch display is already utilized by the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo launched earlier this year, the 9-inch AI home screen is a new application of Samsung's home-assistive technology and a welcome diversification for the brand's ever-growing range of smart appliances.

Until now, Samsung's smart refrigerators have predominantly sported larger screens like the 21.5-inch Family Hub refrigerator, but with this new, smaller screen, consumers have more options for integrating smart features and functionality into their homes.

It's a personal win for me, too; I'm keen to bring more smart appliances into the fold, but I'm not quite as invested in Samsung's 'Screens Everywhere' mantra just yet, preferring smaller and more discrete displays to the 21.5-inch panels found in many existing smart refrigerators.

Of the new development, Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics says: "Along with efforts towards enhancing usability, we are expanding consumer options by developing screens of different sizes and products that effectively incorporate them.”

What's the hype with smart appliances?

Smart appliances like those offered by Samsung offer advanced features, from cameras inside the device that can display contents within the device to on-screen guidance for recipes or wash cycles. Plus, there are more general-use perks, like entertainment features compatible with some of the best streaming services.

With Samsung's devices, you get some specific perks; voice control via Bixby, essential information about the appliance such as internal temperature or washing cycle information, and even advanced features like Map View, which turn the AI Home display into convenient smart hubs for whole-home monitoring and control.

If you're a smart home enthusiast, you'll also enjoy the benefits of SmartThings compatibility, too, and while there's no mention of Matter compatibility so far, given other Samsung smart appliances are beginning to roll out Matter support, it's likely only a matter of time.