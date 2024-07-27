Google's Nest Cameras will now alert you if you left the garage door open

Google is updating its smart home Nest platform, introducing a new feature and making a long-overdue change. First, garage door detection is leaving the Public Preview program and coming to “all compatible Nest Cam users” via the Google Home app. Moving forward, Nest cameras will notify you if you leave the garage door open without needing any extra sensors or hardware.

According to a Google Nest Help support page, certain requirements need to be met, like homeowners must place their device either inside or outside their house with a clear, unobscured view of the door.

When inside, the camera must be at least 10 feet away and cannot be directly affected by “intense sources of light.” If it's outside, the door must take up “at least 30 percent” of the lens’ view, and the device cannot be placed at too high of an angle. Notifications will appear on your smartphone “if the door has been open for more than five minutes.”

As mentioned earlier, you will need to own a compatible device. The full list can be found on the Google Nest Community blog, but just to name a few, they include the second-generation Nest Cam and the battery-powered Nest Cam. Also, you must have a subscription to Nest Aware and live in either the United States or Canada, as the feature is not available anywhere else.

New Nest Hello support

Additionally, Google is giving the “first-gen wired Nest Doorbell” access to Public Preview, although you might know it better as the Nest Hello. Owners of the device have been locked out of the program for years, although in recent times, the company has decided to add older Nest models to the program – albeit at a snail’s pace.

With the newfound support, users will be able to manage their Nest Hello alongside other smart home gadgets through the Google Home app. Extra features are also part of the package. These include Google’s upgraded “camera history experience,” which lets users quickly hop between timelines and event list views.

Since it’s part of Public Preview, you can give feedback to the company at any time.

The official Nest Help website provides instructions on how to join the program, and it’s pretty easy to do. On the Google Home app, access to Public Preview is located in the Settings menu, while on the website, all you have to do is click the yellow beaker icon in the corner. Then, go through the various windows, and you’re done.

While we have you, be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best home security camera for 2024.