Controlling Google smart-home devices from your iPhone is about to get much easier

The Google Home app for iOS is getting a major upgrade which will make it much easier to control your smart devices through convenient widgets on your iPhone or iPad's home screen.

Not all iPhone owners are completely sold on Apple's HomeKit ecosystem, and if your smart lights, switches and thermostat are connected via Google Home instead, the new, more convenient controls on your device will be a welcome addition.

The update is rolling out to users now, and as 9to5Google explains you'll have a choice of three widget sizes, each of which contains a series of tiles that represent your different devices. If you have lots of devices, you can choose a larger widget to access more of them at a glance.

Hey, Google

Apple HomeKit is a well established ecosystem with a strong focus on security, but there are a few reasons why iPhone owners might want to use Google Home instead. For example, if you use Google Calendar you'll find it easier to sync with your smart speaker so you can ask to hear the events you have coming up.

It's also possible that the smart home devices you want to use aren't compatible with HomeKit. For example, if you've got your eye on a Nest Learning Thermostat, you'll have to use Google or Alexa instead.

These new shortcuts for iOS are the same ones that Google rolled out for Android and WearOS back in May, so you can check out Google's blog to see how they'll look.

You might also like...