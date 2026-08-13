Espresso yourself — I’ve found the 7 best coffee machine deals brewing this Afterpay Day

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, taxes and me seeking out the best coffee machine deals during major sales events such as Afterpay Day. Yes, I love a hunt for discounts on the givers of life that are coffee machines, and this week there are plenty to shop.

Admittedly, some stores’ discounts aren’t quite as good as other events such as Black Friday, and some retailers don’t have any discounts at all! But I’m confident that the models I’ve picked out for you below will fill the coffee-machine-void in your life kitchen.

My selections cover automatic, manual and capsule coffee machines to suit a variety of budgets, so there really is something for everyone. And based on my experience reviewing coffee machines, they deliver the true crema de la crema (see what I did there?) of at-home espresso.

Save 32% (AU$234.90) Breville Bambino Plus: was AU$729 now AU$494.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances I have seen this highly capable and, dare I say, cute coffee machine get closer to AU$430 before, but this is the best price I can currently find. This compact machine is ideal for small kitchens and you’re guaranteed a well-extracted shot of espresso, making it a great option for coffee machine newbies. You'll need to pair it with a great coffee grinder if you want to use beans, or you can simply use ground coffee instead. Don’t forget to grab a unique 10% Breville coupon code for the full savings.

Save 26% (AU$211.99) Ninja Luxe Café : was AU$799.99 now AU$588 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Cafe is a regular feature in any coffee machine deals round up, owing to the fact that it can brew virtually any coffee-based drink you can think of. What’s more, it’s very simple to use — as we said in our Ninja Luxe Cafe review, it’s "an espresso machine anyone can master". You get plenty of help coming from various technologies that will determine the ideal grind size and automatically froth milk for you. The best price I’ve found only applies to the Cyberspace colour (pictured), which is my second-favourite after Oat Milk.

Save 18% (AU$200) KitchenAid KF2: was AU$1,099 now AU$899 at KitchenAid Australia This compact coffee machine consistently brews a wonderful espresso and benefits from a manual steam wand that gives you super-silky, well-texturised milk (even non-dairy types). Its preset drinks menu is limited and while its iced coffee isn't the best I've come across, for a machine that will take up barely any space on your counter and give you a delicious brew every morning, it's well worth it.

Save 20% (AU$119.80) Philips Baristina: was AU$599 now AU$479.20 at Amazon Taking the spot for the best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker, the Philips Baristina is simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.

Save 18% (AU$200) Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$899 at Amazon We rate the Vertuo Creatista as the best Nespresso machine out there thanks to its use of the Vertuo pods, which come in a range of cup and mug sizes and an integrated milk frother. It performs exceptionally well, too, and will brew your morning cuppa in no time at all. This offer includes a Milk Essentials kit via redemption, comprising two travel mugs, a milk jug and a set of coffee glasses.

Save 34% (AU$102.05) De'Longhi Dedica Arte: was AU$299 now AU$196.95 at Amazon This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you could either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.