Espresso yourself — I’ve found the 7 best coffee machine deals brewing this Afterpay Day
Don't sleep on these savings
There are three things guaranteed in life: death, taxes and me seeking out the best coffee machine deals during major sales events such as Afterpay Day. Yes, I love a hunt for discounts on the givers of life that are coffee machines, and this week there are plenty to shop.
Admittedly, some stores’ discounts aren’t quite as good as other events such as Black Friday, and some retailers don’t have any discounts at all! But I’m confident that the models I’ve picked out for you below will fill the coffee-machine-void in your
life kitchen.
My selections cover automatic, manual and capsule coffee machines to suit a variety of budgets, so there really is something for everyone. And based on my experience reviewing coffee machines, they deliver the true crema de la crema (see what I did there?) of at-home espresso.
I have seen this highly capable and, dare I say, cute coffee machine get closer to AU$430 before, but this is the best price I can currently find. This compact machine is ideal for small kitchens and you’re guaranteed a well-extracted shot of espresso, making it a great option for coffee machine newbies. You'll need to pair it with a great coffee grinder if you want to use beans, or you can simply use ground coffee instead. Don’t forget to grab a unique 10% Breville coupon code for the full savings.
The Ninja Luxe Cafe is a regular feature in any coffee machine deals round up, owing to the fact that it can brew virtually any coffee-based drink you can think of. What’s more, it’s very simple to use — as we said in our Ninja Luxe Cafe review, it’s "an espresso machine anyone can master". You get plenty of help coming from various technologies that will determine the ideal grind size and automatically froth milk for you. The best price I’ve found only applies to the Cyberspace colour (pictured), which is my second-favourite after Oat Milk.
This compact coffee machine consistently brews a wonderful espresso and benefits from a manual steam wand that gives you super-silky, well-texturised milk (even non-dairy types). Its preset drinks menu is limited and while its iced coffee isn't the best I've come across, for a machine that will take up barely any space on your counter and give you a delicious brew every morning, it's well worth it.
Taking the spot for the best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker, the Philips Baristina is simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available.
We rate the Vertuo Creatista as the best Nespresso machine out there thanks to its use of the Vertuo pods, which come in a range of cup and mug sizes and an integrated milk frother. It performs exceptionally well, too, and will brew your morning cuppa in no time at all. This offer includes a Milk Essentials kit via redemption, comprising two travel mugs, a milk jug and a set of coffee glasses.
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you could either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
If you buy or already own a coffee machine that doesn’t have its own built-in grinder, this option from Breville is a great place to start. It offers 60 grind settings to help you really experiment with your cuppa joe and accommodates porta filter sizes from 50 to 58mm.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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