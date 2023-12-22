Since making these air fryer sausage rolls, I'll never buy them from a store again

Sausage rolls are a buffet staple, and if you're hosting over the holidays, chances are they're already on your shopping list. Instead of buying them from the store, why not impress your friends and family by making your own?

These air fryer sausage rolls, discovered while carrying out my latest reviews of the best air fryers, are easy and quick to make. Much easier and quicker than you might think. They taste their best when served straight from the air fryer, but you can also make them ahead of time and serve them cold, with a tomato relish or sweet chilli sauce.

What's more, by making them at home, you can add whatever flavors you like and make them as large or as small as you need.

Below, I show you how to ditch shop-bought, and make a batch of your own air fryer apple and sausage rolls in less than 20 minutes.

Air fryer sausage rolls recipe

The air fryer apple and sausage rolls recipe I have followed is from Taste.com AU.

Air fryer sausage rolls ingredients

The original recipe uses puff pastry, but I prefer pre-rolled pie crust pastry because it soaks up the juices from the filling more effectively. It makes very little difference to the cooking time in my experience, too.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Pie crust (shortcrust) pastry

Pork mince or sausage meat

Onion, finely chopped

Shredded cheese

Apple, peeled and shredded

2 eggs, beaten

2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Sesame seeds

Fennel seeds

You can also add parsley, thyme or any other herbs or spices to the meat mixture, depending on your tastes.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Air fryer sausage rolls method

To make air fryer mini sausage rolls you will need the following:

Air fryer

– I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L Mixing bowl

Separate bowl for the beaten eggs

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Step 1: Finely chop the onion and garlic. Peel and grate the apple.

Step 2: Add the mince, onion, garlic, eggs, cheese, apple and seasoning to a bowl, and mix well.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Step 3: Roll out the pie crust pastry and cut it into rectangles. These rectangles need to be wide enough to wrap around a row of meat mixture.

Step 4: Spoon a row of meat mixture along the center of each rectangle.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Step 5: Brush the edges of the pastry rectangles with egg wash, and wrap them around the meat mixture to create long cylinders.

Step 6: Cut the cylinders into evenly-sized sausage rolls and discard the edges.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Step 7: Score the top of each sausage roll at least twice before brushing with egg wash and sprinkling with sesame seeds and fennel seeds.

Step 8: Place the sausage rolls in your air fryer.

(Image credit: Future / Vicky Woollaston)

Step 9: Set the air fryer to 395F / 200C and cook for 10-12 minutes or until the pastry is golden and puffed up.

Step 10: Remove from the air fryer and serve with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Air fryer sausage rolls wrap-up

I've always avoided making my own sausage rolls because I thought they would be too hard and complicated. This air fryer apple and sausage roll recipe has changed my mind.

Not only are they much easier than I thought, but they taste better than I could ever imagine. The apple and cheese add moisture without overwhelming the taste of the meat and create a great balance of salt and sweetness.

Fennel is an acquired taste and not everyone in my family loved the aniseed flavor so I now make these sausage rolls with just sesame seeds on top and they always go down a storm.

If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it.