This new health protocol combines 40 smartwatch biomarkers and blood tests to give you a health score

News
By
published

Available on Wear OS and Apple Watch now

Empirical Health biomarkers
(Image credit: Empirical Health)
  • Empirical Health has released a new smartwatch health protocol
  • Empirical Health Radar uses 40+ smartwatch biomarkers, combined with clinical results to give you a health score
  • It can give you a deeper look at heart health, kidney function, liver health, and more

A new service from Empirical Health promises to deliver a comprehensive health score using combined data from your smartwatch and clinical records.

Available from March 11, Empirical Health Radar (no affiliation with TechRadar) can be found in the Empirical Health app on Android and iOS.

Empirical Health Radar takes 40 biomarkers from your Apple Watch or Wear OS smartwatch, and combines the data with blood tests to generate a doctor-designed health score.

The health score was designed by Dr Raquel Rodriguez, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Empirical Health, formerly of Kaiser and UC San Francisco, and features guidelines and risk models from the US Preventive Services Task Force, American Heart Association, and American College of Cardiology, and American Board of Family Medicine.

At its heart, Empirical Health Data is designed to supplement the fitness and health tracking of your smartwatch with clinical data, filling in the blanks that even the best smartwatches can't quite cover just yet.

The ultimate smartwatch health check?

Empirical Health biomarkers

(Image credit: Empirical Health)

Empirical Health Radar's health score categorizes biomarkers into six categories: heart health, sleep, lungs, exercise, mental health, and kidney/liver.

By way of example, Empirical Health notes even the best Apple Watches can't predict heart attacks, but cholesterol and blood pressure data can be used in an American College of Cardiology risk calculator to do just that. Empirical Health Radar combines that clinical test with your smartwatch's ECG data, irregular rhythm alerts, resting heart rate, and cardio recovery metrics to give you a more holistic heart health score than you'd get from either a smartwatch or a blood test individually.

You can upload a PDF or image of blood tests you've already taken, or import records directly from Apple Health using Apple's clinical records API in HealthKit.

If you don't want to surrender any clinical data, you can use Empirical Health Radar without recent blood tests and get a partial score. Or for convenience you can book a test directly through the Empirical Health app or complete one at a local lab for $97.

Empirical Health is available from the App Store or Google Play Store, or Empirical Health's website now.

You may also like

See more Health & Fitness News
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Empirical Health on Android
This app turns your smartwatch data into a personal health assistant, and it just launched on Android
Apple Health Study
Apple just unveiled its most ambitious health study yet – here's how you can take part with just an iPhone
The Eli Health Hormometer device.
Your iPhone could soon measure your stress levels, thanks to this hormone-testing stick
OnePlus Watch 3 wellness mode
Your smartwatch could help predict when you're about to get depressed, according to research
OnePlus Watch 3
OnePlus seeks FDA approval for Sleep Apnea Detection on its watch and takes on Apple in the process
OnePlus Watch 2 screen
OnePlus Watch 3 could eclipse the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with the ‘holy grail’ of smartwatch health tech
Latest in Health & Fitness
Empirical Health biomarkers
This new health protocol combines 40 smartwatch biomarkers and blood tests to give you a health score
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
UNA Watch
UNA Watch is the sustainable wearable that wants to replace your Apple Watch
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
Latest in News
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Nation-state threats are targeting UK AI research
iOS 18 Control Center
iOS 19: the 3 biggest rumors so far, and what I want to see
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages' director confirms DLC is in the works and says the game won't end the way 2016's Doom begins: 'If we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
DVDs in a pile
Warner Bros is replacing some DVDs that ‘rot’ and become unwatchable – but there’s a big catch that undermines the value of physical media
A costumed Matt Murdock smiles at someone off-camera in Netflix&#039;s Daredevil TV show
Daredevil: Born Again is Disney+'s biggest series of 2025 so far, but another Marvel TV show has performed even better
Application Security Testing Concept with Digital Magnifying Glass Scanning Applications to Detect Vulnerabilities - AST - Process of Making Apps Resistant to Security Threats - 3D Illustration
Google bug bounty payments hit nearly $12 million in 2024
More about health fitness
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark

New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
LG C5 OLED T V with forest road and car on screen

LG reveals US pricing for the LG G5 and LG C5 OLED TVs, and it's great news for OLED fans
See more latest
Most Popular
LG C5 OLED T V with forest road and car on screen
LG reveals US pricing for the LG G5 and LG C5 OLED TVs, and it's great news for OLED fans
Scam alert
A new SMS energy scam is using Elon Musk’s face to steal your money
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Nation-state threats are targeting UK AI research
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages' director confirms DLC is in the works and says the game won't end the way 2016's Doom begins: 'If we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'
iOS 18 Control Center
iOS 19: the 3 biggest rumors so far, and what I want to see
Application Security Testing Concept with Digital Magnifying Glass Scanning Applications to Detect Vulnerabilities - AST - Process of Making Apps Resistant to Security Threats - 3D Illustration
Google bug bounty payments hit nearly $12 million in 2024
The Fluance Ri71 speaker in a wood finish, in front of a plant
Fluance's new active stereo speakers look like a dream soundbar alternative, as well as being perfect for turntables or Bluetooth music
DVDs in a pile
Warner Bros is replacing some DVDs that ‘rot’ and become unwatchable – but there’s a big catch that undermines the value of physical media
A costumed Matt Murdock smiles at someone off-camera in Netflix&#039;s Daredevil TV show
Daredevil: Born Again is Disney+'s biggest series of 2025 so far, but another Marvel TV show has performed even better
AirPods Pro 2 out of their case on a wooden surface
Camera-toting AirPods with Apple Intelligence said to be in active development – but the idea may be too flawed to take off