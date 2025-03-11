This new health protocol combines 40 smartwatch biomarkers and blood tests to give you a health score

Empirical Health has released a new smartwatch health protocol

Empirical Health Radar uses 40+ smartwatch biomarkers, combined with clinical results to give you a health score

It can give you a deeper look at heart health, kidney function, liver health, and more

A new service from Empirical Health promises to deliver a comprehensive health score using combined data from your smartwatch and clinical records.

Available from March 11, Empirical Health Radar (no affiliation with TechRadar) can be found in the Empirical Health app on Android and iOS.

Empirical Health Radar takes 40 biomarkers from your Apple Watch or Wear OS smartwatch, and combines the data with blood tests to generate a doctor-designed health score.

The health score was designed by Dr Raquel Rodriguez, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Empirical Health, formerly of Kaiser and UC San Francisco, and features guidelines and risk models from the US Preventive Services Task Force, American Heart Association, and American College of Cardiology, and American Board of Family Medicine.

At its heart, Empirical Health Data is designed to supplement the fitness and health tracking of your smartwatch with clinical data, filling in the blanks that even the best smartwatches can't quite cover just yet.

The ultimate smartwatch health check?

(Image credit: Empirical Health)

Empirical Health Radar's health score categorizes biomarkers into six categories: heart health, sleep, lungs, exercise, mental health, and kidney/liver.

By way of example, Empirical Health notes even the best Apple Watches can't predict heart attacks, but cholesterol and blood pressure data can be used in an American College of Cardiology risk calculator to do just that. Empirical Health Radar combines that clinical test with your smartwatch's ECG data, irregular rhythm alerts, resting heart rate, and cardio recovery metrics to give you a more holistic heart health score than you'd get from either a smartwatch or a blood test individually.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can upload a PDF or image of blood tests you've already taken, or import records directly from Apple Health using Apple's clinical records API in HealthKit.

If you don't want to surrender any clinical data, you can use Empirical Health Radar without recent blood tests and get a partial score. Or for convenience you can book a test directly through the Empirical Health app or complete one at a local lab for $97.

Empirical Health is available from the App Store or Google Play Store, or Empirical Health's website now.