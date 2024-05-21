The top-rated Apple Watch SE is less than $200 in this eye-catching Memorial Day deal

If you want to buy an up-to-date Apple Watch without causing your bank balance to plummet then this is the deal for you.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has dropped down to $189 (was $249) in the Amazon Memorial Day sale. That means you can pick up one of the best Apple Watches for less than $200 and enjoy many of the perks offered by pricier models.

This gadget has everything most people need from a smartwatch, including a fine selection of fitness and safety features – a point we make in our Apple Watch SE 2 review. Among them, it boasts motion sensors for movement tracking, heart rate zones, pace data for a variety of sports, and health features such as alerts when your heart rate is notably high, low or irregular.

Don't wait for Memorial Day: Today’s best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Aside from a brief spell at $179 in November last year, this is the joint lowest price we’ve seen the second-generation Apple Watch SE fall to on Amazon. You save $60 and pick up a smartwatch with an impressive array of features, as well as the smooth iPhone integration you’d expect from an Apple product. We even found it had better than advertised battery life – our tester squeezed two days of use out of a single charge.

We awarded this watch a near-flawless four-and-a-half star rating, finding it “delivers a complete Apple Watch experience for a great price”. This score earned it a highly respectable second place on our roundup of the best smartwatches .

Sure, it doesn’t have the robust sapphire crystal watch face, ECG (electrocardiogram) app or always-on display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ( which occupies the top spot), but it also doesn’t have the $700-plus price tag. It’s much less chunky too, which some people prefer.

Offers like this from the Memorial Day sales are US-exclusive, but there are still many more Apple Watch deals to be had elsewhere in the world. You can find a collection of the biggest discounts in your region below.