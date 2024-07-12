Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra have lost a highly useful feature

When Samsung’s Galaxy Watch7 was recently revealed, people were excited to see all of the new features but failed to notice that something was missing.

User JordyV27 on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) discovered a support page revealing that neither the Galaxy Watch 7 nor the Galaxy Watch Ultra has Wireless PowerShare.

For those unfamiliar, Wireless PowerShare is a reverse charging feature that allows Samsung wearables to steal a bit of power from a Galaxy smartphone. To transfer energy, you just had to place the smartwatch directly on the back of the phone. This function was exclusive to a handful of first-party devices, but it really came in handy in a pinch.

PowerShare is gone because of the new BioActive sensor on the rear of the watches. It’s a powerful collection of sensors more accurate than the Galaxy Watch6’s hardware and provides “deeper [health] metrics.” Samsung explains that the unique design of the stack required them to alter the shape of the smartwatch’s backglass.

As a result, it “increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil… and the wireless charger.” With so much going on inside the case, Samsung decided it would be best to simply remove support for Wireless PowerShare.

Worthwhile tradeoff

Although it may disappoint some to see such a useful tool removed, it’s a worthy exchange. Samsung’s BioActive array has improved the health features of wearables. The Galaxy Watch 7 can, for example, help users learn about their metabolic health since it can track AGEs (advanced glycation end products). It can even look for signs of sleep apnea now.

Plus, the signs of PowerShare going away have been around for a while now. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro supported the function, but you had to remove the strap as it would get in the way.

Samsung’s support page also recommends utilizing the wireless charger that comes with the Watch 7, as using a charger from an older model could result in slower charge times “and higher heat generation.” Again, this is because of the BioActive sensor array.

Pre-orders are currently for the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra. The former is available in two sizes: 40mm at $299 / £289 / AU$549 and 44mm at $329 / £319 / AU$599. The Watch Ultra is a single size with a price tag of $649 / £599 / AU$1,299. The shipping date for both is set for July 24.

