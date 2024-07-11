Samsung is bringing AI to Bixby this year

We’re now entering the age of the AI smartphone, with Google and Apple, in particular, having rolled out or announced a wealth of AI features in recent months. Samsung offers quite a few AI tools too, but so far its own digital assistant – Bixby – hasn’t received an AI upgrade.

That looks set to change soon, though, as CNBC reports that this year Samsung will launch an upgraded version of Bixby based on its own AI models. The site heard this tip directly from TM Roh (the head of Samsung’s mobile division), so you can take it as confirmed.

Sadly, Roh didn’t get more specific about exactly when this AI upgrade to Bixby will roll out, but with less than half the year left, we shouldn’t be waiting too long.

A clever, conversational assistant

Bixby on a Samsung phone (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Roh also didn’t say exactly what improvements this Bixby-focused AI overhaul will bring, but based on what we’re seeing in other AI-powered assistants, we have a good idea of what to expect.

For one thing, this update will probably make Bixby more conversational, so it can keep track of extended interactions with multiple questions and follow-ups. This upgrade may also allow Bixby to carry out more complex tasks, such as those which require it to interact with multiple apps.

So, this upgrade should be appreciated by fans of Bixby, though Samsung also told CNBC that it will continue allowing alternative options on its phones, such as Google Assistant, so if you’re not a Bixby fan you’ll still have options.

Mind you, even in its current form, it might be worth giving Bixby a second chance. In a recent test, we found that Bixby outperformed both Siri and Gemini, and that’s before this AI overhaul, which with any luck will make it even better.

