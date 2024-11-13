Garmin tipped to add a new Get Fit strength program for beginners

We might see new features on the Fenix 8 soon

It would seem that a new strength-training course is set to arrive on the best Garmin watches in the near future: apparently called Get Fit, the program is said to be aimed specifically at beginners.

This news comes from notable tipster the5krunner (via Notebookcheck), and follows on from the strength-training revamp rolled out in August. The existing courses in this category are Accumulation, Intensification, Exploring Benchmarks, Realization and Deloading.

The source says Get Fit will offer three weekly workouts over 12 weeks, bookended with two benchmarking sessions so you can see how much progress you've made (or haven't made) over the months.

As you may have already noticed, the Garmin Coach component of the Connect App was recently revamped to offer separate sections: Cycling Coach, Running Coach, and Strength Coach. Get Fit would slot into that last one.

The strength training option on the Enduro 3 (Image credit: Garmin)

We don't have any more details about the program, but the source says it'll appear "soon" – and "probably" before the end of the year. There's been no official word from Garmin about it so far though.

For now, the Strength Coach is only available on a limited number of watches: the Fenix 8, the Fenix 8 Solar, the Enduro 3, and the Fenix E. Whether Get Fit is available on any devices outside of those four remains to be seen.

If it is exclusive to the latest and greatest Garmin watches, our full Fenix 8 review will help you decide whether or not you should upgrade. In short, we found it to be a "phenomenal adventure watch" with "a smorgasbord of hardware and software features".

Last week we saw the first round of Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 updates pushed out to users in the beta channel, so be on the lookout for more new functionality in the near future – functionality that will help Garmin keep pace with competing watches such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2.